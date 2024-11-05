NWSL Quarterfinals Preview
The NWSL regular season is over, and the playoffs have been finalized. For the first time in league history, eight teams have qualified for the postseason. Here is a look at every quarterfinal matchup between all eight of the remaining teams.
Game 1: No. 1 Orlando Pride vs No. 8 Chicago Red Stars (11/8)
The Orlando Pride are looking to secure their first NWSL title ever. They had a 24-match win streak earlier this year and their season has been headlined by premier play by Barbra Banda, who has scored 13 goals in 22 games. Marta, the former Brazil national team captain, has been coming in clutch in big moments, like when the team won the NWSL Shield earlier this season.
Chicago's road to the quarterfinals was a bit more bumpy. They only won 10 games this season but still have a lot of star power on their roster, including USWNT players Mallory Swanson and Alyssa Naeher, who have both been playing great soccer for the Red Stars.
Orlando is the team to beat this postseason, but the Red Stars can still hang around and give them a competitive game. The trick to the underdogs winning will be to score early and challenge the ball every time Orlando touches it. Playing clean will be a significant factor, too, as Orlando is one of the best teams in finishing from the PK spot.
Game 2: No. 2 Washington Spirit vs No. 7 Bay FC (11/10)
The Washington Spirit are another talented team, headlined by USWNT's Trinity Rodman. Rodman has proven that she has the physical grit and ability to score from almost anywhere, which has lit a fire for the Spirit to carry deep into the postseason.
Conversely, the Spirit have dealt with a lot of injuries, including Croix Bethune and Andi Sullivan, two critical players in the team's lineup who are out for the season.
Bay FC has made the postseason for the first time in club history. Despite their rough start to the season, they have tightened up their problem areas and fought for their spot in the playoffs. They have the best chance of shocking the Spirit and moving on to the semifinals because they never give up until the final whistle blows.
Game 3: No. 3 NY/NJ Gotham FC vs No. 6 Portland Thorns (11/10)
Gotham FC is trying to defend their title and go back-to-back, while Portland — the team with the most NWSL championships — is trying to take them down in the first round.
Anything can happen in this matchup. Gotham has beaten Portland twice this season, but Portland snapped Orlando's win streak and have been consistently good all season. Portland has Sophia Smith and Christine Sinclair, two talented goal scorers, while Gotham's best play comes from the midfield.
Arguably the most exciting matchup in these quarterfinals, the key for Gotham is to play how they always play — calm and composed. Portland will need its best players to show up if it wanta a berth to the semifinals.
Game 4: No. 4 KC Current vs No. 5 NC Courage (11/9)
The KC Current are having a historic year, headlined by Temwa Chawinga, who broke the NWSL scoring record. NC Courage have had good and bad moments this year but have shined through the inconsistencies.
The Current have sold out almost all of their home games, making their stadium one of the hardest environments to play in across the league. The Courage will need to look past the noise of the arena and play excellent defense. With Kaleigh Kurtz on the backline, NC should be able to do a good job mitigating Chawinga's goal-scoring opportunities. NC's best chance to win will be scoring quickly and then hoping to hold the Current's offense down for the rest of the game.