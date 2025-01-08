NY Giants 2025 schedule could do them some serious favors in the Arch Manning sweepstakes

2025 Strength of Schedule based on 2024 records



(1 = most difficult, 32 = easiest)



1-NYG .574

2t-CHI .571

2t-DET .571

4-PHI .561

5t-DAL .557

5t-GB .557

5t-MIN .557

8-WSH .550

9-BAL .533

10-PIT .526

11t-KC .522

11t-LAC .522

13-CLE .519

14-CIN .509

15-DEN .505

16-LV .502

17-LAR…