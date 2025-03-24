NY Giants dark horse NFL Draft target could prove shocking trade is looming

The New York Giants will not head into next season with Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito as the only quarterbacks on their roster. It's clear the franchise is a prime candidate to invest a premium draft pick to find their signal-caller of the present and future.

The problem that GM Joe Schoen and his staff are facing is that they currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in a draft that has two quarterbacks in its top tier. There is a strong possibility that both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders go off the board before they make their first selection. Ward is widely projected to go off the board to the Titans with the first pick while Sanders could be an option for the Browns at No. 2.

Ben Standig of The Athletic has a solution for New York's quandary in his latest mock draft. He's projecting the Giants to make a trade to get back into the bottom half of Round 1 to land their quarterback of choice. Specifically, Standig has the team sending four picks to the Vikings to land the No. 24 overall pick to draft former Ole Miss standout Jaxson Dart.

Should the New York Giants trade back into the first round for Jaxson Dart?

Teams that like Dart in this draft see a lot of similarities between he and Broncos' standout Bo Nix. Neither has elite arm strength but both do a good job of getting the ball out of their hands early and with good accuracy. Dart also has above-average mobility even if he does take too many hits when he scrambles on broken plays.

Dart projects to be more of a point guard than star as a quarterback for a team that has legitimate postseason hopes. He would likely be an upgrade over what the Giants currently have at the position but that's a relatively low bar to clear. Mortgaging multiple draft assets to land a quarterback with limited upside feels like a reach for a regime that's anxious to keep their jobs.

In the end, Dart might turn into a good NFL starter but he lacks the physical profile to be a star. That's the sort of quarterback the Giants should be looking for in this draft. Trading back into Round 1 to grab him seems like a half measure for a franchise that needs to take a big swing at the game's most important position.