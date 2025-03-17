NY Giants possible bridge QB gets them one step closer to Arch Manning

If the New York Giants are truly targeting Jameis Winston as their bridge quarterback, backup option if Aaron Rodgers flops, they are truly heading toward tanking this year. According to Tom Pelissero, the Giants have scheduled a visit with Winston for this week.

Free-agent QB Jameis Winston is scheduled to visit the #Giants on Tuesday, per sources.



While the New York braintrust waits for Aaron Rodgers’ decision, it‘s continuing to visit with alternatives: Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson and now Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick. pic.twitter.com/775R4CwG6h — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2025

Things went bad for New York when the Cleveland Browns opted not to trade Myles Garrett and instead make him the highest paid, non-quarterback in the NFL. When Andrew Berry swapped backup quarterbacks with the Philadelphia Eagles, it made it clear Cleveland was taking quarterback at No. 2.

Because of that, the Giants couldn’t be in a worse position. They have the No. 3 pick with the Tennessee Titans and the Browns leaning toward quarterback. That means the Giants will most likely turn to a veteran as a bridge option.

If Winston is truly their target, well they have their eyes focused on the 2026 quarterback class, which could feature Arch Manning if he were to declare after one full season as the starter at Texas.

The New York Giants are in quarterback purgatory not even Jameis Winston could fix

The Giants should have learned from Winston’s cameo with the Browns last season, he’s not worth the risk. With the good comes a whole lot of bad. He’s a likeable person, a great locker room presence, but a severely inconsistent passer.

You never know if you’re going to get 400 yards and three touchdown passes or 500 yards and two interceptions returned for touchdowns and five total turnovers. That’s the risk you take with Winston.

If I’m Brian Daboll, I want none of those problems. Daboll spent much of last season on a scorching seat and was surprisingly brought back for another year. Any quarterback other than Rodgers or Russell Wilson might just seal his fate.

The Giants can’t afford a season where they finish with a top 5 draft pick again under Daboll. He’s regressed dramatically since his first season. With Winston, this offense doesn’t get any better than it’s been the last few years.

I wouldn’t say it regresses though. Winston is good enough to elevate an offense. You saw what he was able to do with the Browns offense, which rotated a new left tackle every week, it felt like. He can be that same spark.

In that same breath, though, Winston is also liable to lose you some games. Which is why he went from No. 1 overall pick, to now being a backup on his last two teams. You know what you’re going to get with Winston. For the Giants, if they want Arch Manning and a new regime with him, by all means bring Winston aboard.

But if they truly want Daboll to be the leader of this team, they better get aggressive because their options are getting more limited.