Oakmont greens for the U.S. Open make Augusta look like putt-putt

If I have learned one thing about the four major golf tournaments this season, it is that Oakmont is unlike anything we have ever seen out of Augusta National. I may be biased and love The Masters the most. I am from Georgia and love being reminded that it is springtime across the United States of America by watching the azaleas in bloom on Sunday at Augusta. Oakmont is nothing like that at all.

The 2025 U.S Open will be held at Oakmont this year. While this tournament often attempts to monkey with the head of every golfer playing in it, no matter what course it is being played at, Oakmont will find a way... I wrote about this earlier today about how long the roughs are at this golf course. If a shot misses the fairway, good luck ever finding it again. Now, let's look at these greens.

The greens at Oakmont look to be exceedingly quick. This means too much power on the putt could result in disastrous consequences. This year's U.S. Open will be about hitting it straight on the fairway and having a gracious amount of touch when on the greens. While I ripped the unkempt rough to shreds on a previous post, I do tend to like fast greens. I like it when simple mistakes are magnified.

These greens seem to be a far cry from the lazy river-esque ones we are accustomed to at Augusta.

⛳️⚡️The greens are QUICK at Oakmont 👀



pic.twitter.com/vcoRpjkYZu — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 10, 2025

Should your ball ever do this, you may need to question every decision you have made in your life.

*Don’t leave it short on the 3rd hole at Oakmont. pic.twitter.com/wK5er3tqwi — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 9, 2025

How can one keep their wits about them when the course is actively trying to ruin their disposition?

The greens look to be incredibly fast at Oakmont for the U.S. Open

This year's U.S. Open looks to be all about keeping one's composure for as long as possible. Rather than trying to bomb it off the tee, being able to keep it out of the rough is the surest way to keep one sitting atop the leaderboard. Perhaps next most important would be to be incredibly meticulous with every putting stroke. The greens look like they will be unforgiving. The right amount of nuance is key.

Instead of trying to wow the spectators with impressive drives off the tee or jaw-dropping putts from yards upon yards away, the most methodical golfers will be rewarded as such in this year's U.S. Open. Again, I know this rotating tournament is all about taking the best of the best golfers in the game to a breaking point, but Oakmont seems to be a bit of overkill. Will they stock the ponds with crocodiles?

When I think back to watching the U.S. Open in my life, I often think of Tiger Woods' victory over Rocco Mediate in 2008. This was Woods' last major victory before that decade-plus dry spell of his. His knee was totally wrecked, but his sheer will to win overpowered Mediate playing the best round of golf in his life. I have a feeling that kind of mental toughness will be required at Oakmont this weekend.

If the roughs do not ruin your weekend, maybe the fastest greens known to mankind certainly will?