Ohio State national championship parade details: Date, time, parade route and what to know
By Mark Powell
The Ohio State Buckeyes were among the favorites to win the College Football Playoff prior to the regular season, and despite a few setbacks against the likes of Oregon and arch rival Michigan, Ryan Day saw past the noise. The Buckeyes were the best team in college football in 2024-25, and proved just that in the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff bracket.
A two-touchdown night from Will Howard, as well as an electric ground game thanks to Quinshon Judkins and Co. – Judkins himself had 100 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries, while Howard contributed 57 in his own right – allowed the Buckeyes to control the lime of scrimmage and the clock. While Riley Leonard and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had their moments, Ohio State never relented.
Students took the streets in Columbus despite the freezing temperatures. There will be more celebrations to come, including an official one via the school itself to welcome home its new heroes, many of whom will never be forgotten among the Ohio State fanbase.
When is the Ohio State National Championship parade? All in the details
Ohio State hasn't 'officially' declared just how they will celebrate the Buckeyes most recent football championship, but one local outlet has leaked some of those details. Andrew Buck Michael is a meteorologist for Good Day Columbus. Per WSYX, the Buckeyes will celebrate their most recent National Championship on Sunday at noon. Here's what we know so far.
Now, whether this will be a full-on parade or merely a celebration at one location remains to be seen. Per the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio State has not hosted an official parade for its past two football champions. Why would they start now?
Ohio State National Championship Parade route: Everything to know
Ohio State hasn't hosted an official parade for its past two football champions, so they may go the route of a celebration once again. While some of us might find that an egregious misplay by Buckeyes athletic director Ross Bjork, as long as OSU fans get their opportunity to thank the football team for their sacrifice throughout the season, who are we to question how they go about it?
The celebration will take place at Ohio Stadium at noon and is open to the public. When the Buckeyes won in 2015, the even was free and recognized Ohio State student-athletes, coaches and staff for their then-eighth national title.