Ohio State fans tried to break into The Shoe to celebrate national championship
The Ohio State Buckeyes are kings of the college football world. Considering that parts of the fanbase were ready to send Ryan Day packing after another loss to rival Michigan, there were many people who never thought they'd see the head coach hoisting a national championship. He did exactly that on Monday night in Atlanta, though, and fans couldn't be happier.
Perhaps a bit too happy.
Obviously, Ohio State was well-represented by their fervent fanbase in Atlanta for the CFP National Championship Game but not every Buckeyes fans could make it to the game itself. Many were left watching at home in Columbus. Following the victory, though, they wanted their own way to celebrate.
But that might've led to some ill-advised decisions. Namely, a pretty sizable group of Ohio State fans all flocked to Ohio Stadium, more commonly known as The Shoe, and tried to get through the closed gates to celebrate inside the stadium grounds.
That seems like a good way to end up celebrating in the county jail, if we're being honest!
Ohio State fans attempt to break into Ohio Stadium to celebrate national championship win
Obviously, the security presence at The Shoe wasn't about to let that happen and it seems like this all went off without any issue, which is a positive. Still, it speaks to the rightful exuberance of Ohio State fans after getting over the hump.
While the Michigan game, which they've lost four straight times now under Day, will always be of the utmost importance to this fanbase, a national title buys Day and the Buckeyes an immense amount of good will. It shows that this team and the head coach can live up to what they've long been capable of. And Ohio State fans appreciate that. For all their blustery fervor that can get them called the "lunatic fringe" by Kirk Herbstreit and others, they're smart fans who know ball.
And in knowing ball, they're probably even more excited knowing this isn't the end for the Buckeyes. Day has continued to recruit at a Top 5 level year after year. So even though this team will lose Will Howard, Jack Sawyer, Quinshon Judkins and many more beloved players, OSU is set to reload and retool and be back as one of the top-ranked teams in the country next year with eyes for another national championship.
For now, though, the fans can all celebrate — just not at Ohio Stadium just yet, which apparently some folks in Columbus didn't get the memo about.