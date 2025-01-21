4 biggest threats to keep Ohio State from winning back-to-back titles in 2025
By Austen Bundy
The Ohio State Buckeyes are college football national champions for the first time since the 2014-15 season after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday night. The Buckeyes survived a 4th quarter comeback attempt by the Irish late in the fourth quarter to claim the second consecutive national championship for the Big Ten Conference in as many seasons.
Now as the confetti settles, all eyes will look to August as another campaign will get set to begin and the question of whether we'll see the first back-to-back champion since Georgia in 2021 and 2022. However, there will be plenty of challengers to Ohio State's crown but some threats rise above the rest in this way-too-early look.
The Buckeyes are going to lose some serious talent to the NFL Draft in April like senior quarterback Will Howard but history has shown replenishing it won't be an issue in Columbus. That being said, other programs are going to get better and offer the toughest challenge for Ohio State in its quest to repeat.
4. Texas Longhorns (13-3)
Quarterback Quinn Ewers was serviceable enough to get the Longhorns to the CFP semifinals but with rising sophomore sensation Arch Manning getting ready to take the full-time role under center in Austin, the team will be even better in 2025. The only drawback will be the fact that Texas is losing several star wide receivers to the NFL Draft but that's another program that recruits well enough to where that should have a minimal impact. The SEC won't be an easy gauntlet to conquer, Texas learned that in year one, but a more versatile passer may be the key to unlocking its first national title since 2005.
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (13-3)
Head coach James Franklin doesn't just have a big game problem, he has an Ohio State problem too. He hasn't beaten the Buckeyes since 2016 and had the easiest road to the national championship game in the CFP bracket this season. Neither task went well for him in 2024 but that trend has to end eventually, right? With quarterback Drew Allar and running back Nick Singleton returning next season, the veteran group could be on the verge of a breakthrough in the Big Ten.
2. Arizona State Sun Devils (11-3)
Okay, hear me out on this. Arizona State proved they belonged in the CFP despite coming up just short against Texas in overtime at the Peach Bowl quarterfinal. In fact, they proved the expanded CFP cannot turn into an SEC-Big Ten invitational tournament and conference champions from the Big 12, ACC and Group of Five are just as worthy of inclusion.
That being said, the loss of running back Cam Skattebo to the NFL will certainly be felt but head coach Kenny Dillingham has mastered the art of the transfer portal and lost zero starters who could've departed for greener pastures. ASU will be a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12 and potentially in the CFP once again in 2025.
1. Michigan Wolverines (8-5)
Michigan fans will probably claim Ohio State's title this year as their own back-to-back championship via the transitive property. The Buckeyes haven't beaten their heated rivals in the last four tries and this season it nearly cost them a spot in the 12-team bracket to begin with. Next year, the Wolverines probably won't struggle as much as they did in 2024 and that could spell trouble for Ohio State yet again. If there's going to be a repeat champion in 2025, beating Michigan will be priority No. 1 in Columbus.