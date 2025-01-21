Will Howard NFL Draft projection: 3 fits for Ohio State QB after CFP masterclass
There were many people, myself included, who were dubious about how much of an upgrade Will Howard would be from Kyle McCord in the Ohio State Buckeyes. Throughout the season and specifically in the College Football Playoff, though, the Kansas State transfer made me and every other doubter eat their words with a side of crow.
With each passing game in the CFP, it seemed as if Howard was only getting better and stronger. He saved the best for last, though, in the National Championship Game. Howard put Ohio State well ahead of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a pristine first-half performance that saw him go 14-of-15 for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
That had Ohio State fans wishing he would stay but others wondering if his pro future might be brighter than expected. While he's likely not a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, his performances on the biggest possible stages for the Buckeyes made you wonder if he could be a Day 2 steal who can eventually become a starter.
Specifically, these three teams seem like they could be great fits for Will Howard to continue his ascent in the NFL.
3. Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams seem to be in a position wherein Matthew Stafford will be their starting quarterback as long as he wants to continue playing. Having said that, the veteran quarterback's desire to keep playing remains more in question with each passing season. More importantly, though, there isn't a contingency plan currently in place for LA.
Howard could be a fantastic option to step into that QB2 role and learn behind Stafford for the next year or so. While he might not have the arm that Stafford does, Howard does have a decent arm and could learn a bit about the cerebral nature that we've long seen the veteran quarterback display at the NFL level, particularly with the Rams.
Most importantly, with questions about Howard's processing or performance without elite talent, letting him work with Sean McVay and develop with the likes of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua could be the best spot to maximize his potential.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
Though things have seemingly changed any given week, the current direction that the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be heading as it pertains to quarterback is letting Russell Wilson walk in free agency while aiming to re-sign Justin Fields. That, however, is anything but a sure long-term option for Mike Tomlin's team given that they felt uncomfortable enough with Fields in 2024 to bench him for Wilson after posting a 4-2 record as the starter.
But if that is the direction that Pittsburgh indeed goes in under center, then Will Howard would be ideal for what they're trying to accomplish. He could get his feet wet early on with no real pressure that he needs to be the guy right away. However, if bringing back Fields doesn't appear that it's providing the Steelers with any type of future at the position, the franchise and offense wouldn't be left empthanded as they could give the ball to Howard in that case.
While the Steelers have ample needs to address in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, turning around and using a Day 2 pick on Howard after re-upping with Fields might actually be the best course of action for the team to find a viable solution at quarterback.
1. Cleveland Browns
It should be said that the Cleveland Browns having the No. 2 overall pick in the draft should, in theory, give them the opportunity to draft either of the top two quarterbacks, Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, that falls past the first pick. However, the early buzz around that selection and the wildly uncertain future with Deshaun Watson has led many to believe that the Browns may not actually take a quarterback with the second overall pick.
Should that be the case, though, it would be wholly foolish for Andrew Berry and the Cleveland front office to not add a young quarterback via the draft. Keeping Will Howard in the state of Ohio would not only be music to the ears of many Browns fans but could help them stumble into the long-awaited answer they've desperately searched for in a signal-caller.
The Browns quietly have a nice roster of skill position talent to make for a soft landing for Howard, along with a great offensive mind at head coach with Kevin Stefanski. Put that all together and the Browns making the hometown pick on Day 2 of the draft could be a dream scenario for all involved.