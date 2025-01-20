Will Howard is suddenly getting comparisons to Pro Bowl NFL quarterbacks
Playing in the National Championship Game has what feels like unlimited benefits. You get a chance to do something very few players and teams get the opportunity to do. You get an absorbent amount of branding and exposure. But one of the most important factors is you get evaluated against the best team in college football.
That means players who were overlooked in the regular season finally get a spotlight to shine in. And the players that were hyped up all year get to validate just how good they are.
But sometimes that gets misconstrued. And with Will Howard’s latest update on his draft stock, it’s clear recency bias is taking over. Howard hasn’t looked like a top five quarterback all season and that hasn’t changed during Ohio State’s College Football Playoff run.
Don’t get me wrong, he’s not bad. But I wouldn’t even put him above Quinn Ewers at this point. Any team that takes a gamble on him in the first round would be wasting a pick and setting themselves up for failure.
Will Howard is talented, but let’s not let recency bias cloud our judgment
Howard has been good for Ohio State this year. Yet, and I know I’m in the minority when I say this, Kyle McCord was a better quarterback. Howard has been blessed with a freak athlete in freshman phenom, Jeremiah Smith, and he had Emeka Egbuka as option 1A. He’s also had a backfield that combined for over 2,000 rushing yards.
So excuse me if I’m not sold on Howard as an NFL quarterback. And then to compare him to a Jared Goff doesn’t exactly scream franchise-changing.
Remember, Goff just choked in the NFC Divisional Round game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. And remember how he landed in Detroit; the Los Angeles Rams wanted nothing to do with him after he regressed. Goff was a No. 1 pick and he hasn’t quite looked like No. 1 quality. At times he’s been spectacular, but with the weapons he had in Detroit, his season was inflated — much like Howard’s.
Howard is good. But he’s not worth taking anywhere near the top of the draft. Let’s not forget how he landed at Ohio State. While the Buckeyes were a championship contender and that played a factor, he wasn’t wanted at Kansas State anymore.
Avery Johnson was ready to take over the team this year and after being benched at one point last year before he transferred, it was clear he wasn’t quite that top-caliber quarterback.
I’d caution against taking a gamble on Howard. Because the risk is way too high. You’d be better off getting a veteran and using them as a bridge option. Howard drawing Goff comparisons is everything you need to know about his true draft stock.