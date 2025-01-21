Ohio State-Notre Dame weather forecast could nullify CFB fans comfort the dome
By John Buhler
"I am not actually from Atlanta," said every fan who got stuck inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the aftermath of the 2024-25 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Work opportunities and usually good weather are why so many transplants have made this metropolis their home. If it is not you, it is your parents. If it is not them, then it is your grandparents. There are no native ATLiens!
So what does this have to do with anything? Well, even though the national championship game between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 8 Ohio State will be played inside of the domed confines of Uncle Arthur's Spaceship, it is ridiculously cold outside. The arctic blast is kicking my ass like Ed Henry. It was 17 degrees outside this morning when I woke up. It felt like 6 degrees. I did not go outside today!
Noted Florida man transplant Spencer Hall said on Blue Sky that tomorrow may be a ton of fun, too!
"If you're in town for the game and your flight is early Tuesday, Fulton County just cancelled school pending whatever happens with the weather tonight and tomorrow morning, sooooo."
With Fulton County Schools canceling school for tomorrow, that is not great. At kickoff, it will be a balmy 24 degrees Fahrenheit outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Downtown Atlanta. With the game expected to end sometime around midnight, the airborne toxic event that is the never-ending Atlanta smog will combine with "the elements" to be around 21 degrees. We will just live here now.
It will not get back above freezing in The ATL until around 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. It is Monday...
Atlanta is about to be the coldest place on earth for the national title bout
For the many Hoosiers, Ohioans and Catholics abound in the most majestic southeastern metropolis, this is just January for most of them. My mom is a native of Columbus and she describes overcast conditions as Ohio weather, albeit roughly 30 degrees warmer than what we are experiencing in Atlanta now. As long as there is no blasted precipitation between now and Wednesday, I will survive.
Now that I think about it, I can understand why the get-in price for this game was approaching $6,000 at kickoff. Not only is Mercedes-Benz Stadium an architectural marvel, one that houses supremely cheap hot dogs and Chick-fil-A's that are not open on Sundays, but it gets freaking warm in there, bro! I have been there twice this football season, and I can safely say that its retractable roof stays closed.
Ultimately, this is just what happens in January sometimes in this great country of ours. As a man who has no idea how to drive in the snow, I have made it this far without learning that life skill, and I do not plan on doing it any time soon. I remember the Snowpocalypse of 2014 and I vaguely remember the great blizzard of '93. This is just January for those from the midwest, but I am actually from Atlanta.
My skin will be redder and blotchier than Ryan Day's rosy red cheeks by the end of this frozen hell!