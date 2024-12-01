Sure sounds like Ohio State's loss to Michigan could follow them to CFP
By Lior Lampert
Even after getting beat by Michigan for a fourth consecutive season, Ohio State remains in good standing for the College Football Playoff. However, the Buckeyes may be left shorthanded to begin the postseason following their ugly postgame brawl with the Wolverines.
As The Athletic's Stewart Mandel alludes to, there will likely be "some suspensions" after the NCAA reviews footage of the scuffle. And for the Buckeyes, anyone who gets a punishment handed down to them would miss the team's first CFP game (assuming they earn a bid).
Ohio State could lose players to suspension for CFP after ugly postgame Rivalry Week brawl with Michigan
The Wolverines tried planting their flag on the Buckeyes logo at midfield in the aftermath of Michigan's last-minute 13-10 victory over Ohio State. Naturally, tensions flared, which led to an all-out melee. Things got so heated that police officers had to whip out pepper spray to diffuse the situation. Frankly, it was a disappointing scene that dampened what was a closely contested affair between two schools with no love lost for each other.
Repercussions are ostensibly on the way after Ohio State couldn't handle losing to Michigan professionally. And given their actions, it's hard to argue the outcome, should any member of the Buckeyes get suspended.
The Game always has an intense atmosphere. It's one of the most iconic rivalries in college football and arguably all American sports. Nevertheless, that doesn't justify the actions of Ohio State, and they could face consequences as a result.
While it's not a foregone conclusion that Ohio State represents the Big Ten in the inaugural 12-team CFP, they should get in, barring unforeseen circumstances. Nonetheless, they conceivably won't be at full strength for at least the first round of the single-game elimination tournament.