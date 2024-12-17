Ohio State vs. Tennessee CFP tickets: Cheapest and most expensive tickets to attend first round
The College Football Playoff is coming to Columbus! The Ohio State Buckeyes host the Tennessee Volunteers in a first-round matchup on Saturday. Fans wearing both sets of colors will want to be there, but it'll cost them.
The Buckeyes and Vols aren't quite as hot a ticket as Notre Dame vs. Indiana, but they're still a massive draw and two major college football brands.
This is only the second time the programs will meet. They faced off in the Florida Citrus Bowl in 1996. Tennessee came away with a 21-14 victory. There's a whole lot more at stake this time around. The winner will go on to face Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
Ohio State vs. Tennessee ticket prices for the College Football Playoff
Cheapest ticket: $149 each
As of Dec. 16, the get-in price at the Horseshoe is $149 for a ticket in the nosebleeds behind the south endzone. That's according to StubHub. You'd be far from the action but a good pair of binoculars could solve that problem. At least you'd get to enjoy the atmosphere, which is sure to be raucous.
A ticket on the Ohio State side of the field but way up top would also run you about $156, which isn't bad for a more direct view of the field. Either way, it's way up there.
Most expensive ticket: $17,745 each
Someone is selling tickets in the Zone C Deck for an ungodly $17,745. My guess is they're not actually intending to sell those tickets, though if someone had that much cash to blow, that would be a nice Christmas present.
Instead, let's look at the pricier seats that might actually be worth the money. Seats in the first row of the C Deck with good view of the field will run you $1,003 each.
It'll cost you about that much for tickets right behind the Ohio State bench.
So whether you've got a bunch of money in your wallet to burn on fantastic seats or you just want to be there for the cheapest price possible, the right tickets are out there.