OKC relying on someone not named SGA in the playoffs might actually work out 

The Oklahoma City Thunder continues to be one of the premier teams in the NBA, thanks to their elite defense and depth. The Thunder are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is among the best players in the NBA and has put forth an MVP-caliber season, averaging 32.9 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

While SGA remains dynamic, Jalen Williams is another key contributor to the Thunder's success this season.

Jalen Williams is taking a star leap

The first-time All-Star is averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and has only gotten better as the season has progressed.

He has been a massive reason for their success and could be a player the Thunder can rely on during the NBA Playoffs. He has some big-time moments throughout the season, including a career-high 41 points he dropped against the Spurs on Mar. 2.

After getting bounced by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA Playoffs last season, the Thunder are currently the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. At 53-12, they are the favorite to make the Finals and possibly win it all.

However, the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers have continued to play quality basketball throughout the season and could serve as a significant test for OKC; both clubs have a championship pedigree and have some of the best players in the league, with another MVP front-runner in Nikola Jokić or Luka Dončić.

Either way, Williams will need to continue his elite form for the Thunder to have a chance at winning it all this season.