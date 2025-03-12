Widespread OKC Thunder disrespect feels destined to backfire for West playoff hopefuls

The Oklahoma City Thunder are undisputedly the best team in the Western Conference. They hold an 11-game lead over second place, have strung together multiple extended win streaks, and boast an MVP-caliber Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading a deep, well-balanced roster.

Yet, despite their dominance, many around the league remain unfazed by OKC’s potential postseason impact.

On First Take, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst expressed his frustration over how dismissive players, coaches, and analysts seem to be about the Thunder’s championship chances.

"I hear it implicitly from other people I talk to in the league, I hear it implicitly from players out there who are like, 'Yeah,yeah will be fine on the same side of the bracket as OKC.' They just don't respect them."



- Windhorst



(h/t @ClutchPoints)



pic.twitter.com/8rqdYsZu7I — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 12, 2025

But why?

This is a team that has the second-best title odds according to ESPN Bet Sportsbook — trailing only the Boston Celtics. They were the last team to hit 10 losses this season, ranked first in both defensive and net rating, and committed the fewest turnovers in the league.

By all accounts, the Thunder have been dominant. So why aren’t they feared?

The clutch-time concern

If there’s one flaw worth dissecting, it’s Oklahoma City’s late-game performance.

Despite leading the NBA in defensive rating overall, they rank 21st in clutch-time defensive rating. They’ve struggled to close out games, allowing opponents to hang around longer than they should.

It’s not that they’re incapable of winning close contests — they do. But when the playoffs arrive, execution in tight games becomes the difference between advancing and going home. That’s where doubt creeps in.

The absence of a “terrifying” superstar

Let’s be clear: SGA is elite. He’s averaging over 30 points per game, leads his team in four of the five major statistical categories, and is firmly in the MVP race.

But does he strike fear into opponents like a LeBron James, Stephen Curry, or even Jayson Tatum?

When analyzing recent NBA champions, there’s always been a clear-cut No. 1 star who carried the aura of an unstoppable force

Nikola Jokic dictated every aspect of the game in Denver’s championship run.

Jaylen Brown took over the 2024 NBA Finals, neutralizing Luka Dončić.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard all exuded that “killer instinct” that opposing teams dread facing in a seven-game series.

Does OKC have that kind of intimidating presence? Or are they simply a great regular-season team that doesn’t have the same fear factor come playoff time?

The experience factor

History shows that experience matters in the postseason.

The 2023 Memphis Grizzlies, led by Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Dillon Brooks, had an incredible regular season but fell in six games to the seventh-seeded Lakers — a team loaded with playoff-tested veterans.

Oklahoma City isn’t in the same situation as Memphis last year, but the concern remains. Can a team full of rising stars hold its own against playoff-proven opponents?

The good news? OKC reached the second round last season, gaining valuable playoff experience. Isaiah Hartenstein, their key midseason acquisition, played in a grueling seven-game series with the Knicks in 2024.

That experience doesn’t erase concerns, but it does provide OKC with a foundation to build upon.

For all the skepticism surrounding the Thunder, one thing is certain: They have the talent, depth, and coaching to compete for a title.

Doubt can be fuel. The more the league underestimates them, the more motivation they have to prove everyone wrong.