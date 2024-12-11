OKC's NBA Cup win shows why they're the team to beat in the West
The Oklahoma City Thunder are headed to Las Vegas after a commanding 118-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks, bringing them one step closer to claiming the NBA Cup. The Thunder continue to impress, showcasing their ability to function as a cohesive unit, with contributions coming from every corner of their roster.
Takeaways from the Thunder's NBA Cup Quarterfinals win over Mavericks
SGA Shines Bright in a Star-Studded Matchup
The game featured a highly anticipated duel between MVP candidates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Dončić. While Dončić posted a respectable stat line of 16 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, it was Gilgeous-Alexander who stole the show. SGA delivered an electric performance, finishing with 39 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block—a complete offensive and defensive showcase.
A Collective Effort
While SGA led the charge, the Thunder’s supporting cast delivered in spades. Isaiah Hartenstein continues to demonstrate his value to the team, recording another double-double and solidifying his role as a dependable presence in the paint. Jalen Williams also stepped up as the team’s second scoring option, contributing 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.
Meanwhile, role players Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, and Kenrich Williams provided a barrage of three-pointers, combining for 12 made shots from beyond the arc. Their shooting stretched the Mavericks' defense and created openings for the Thunder’s offense to thrive.
While their offense has been effective, the Thunder’s real strength lies in their defensive prowess. They currently lead the league with an impressive 12.2 steals per game and rank fourth in blocks at 6.4 per contest. Their league-best defensive rating of 103.4 highlights their ability to stifle opponents and create fast-break opportunities. Even with Chet Holmgren missing a significant portion of the season, the team’s defensive schemes have been a cornerstone of their success, making them a nightmare for opposing offenses.
Defensive Dominance
Offensive stats might not jump off the page for the Thunder, as they currently sit outside the top 10 in points, assists, and rebounds. However, their defense is what sets them apart:
Mark Daigneault’s Impact
Now in his fifth year as head coach, Mark Daigneault has solidified his reputation as one of the league’s brightest minds. Building on his Coach of the Year recognition last season, Daigneault has turned OKC into a disciplined and unrelenting force, proving the value of continuity and trust from general manager Sam Presti.
What’s Next?
The Thunder will now await the winner of the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors matchup in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. With momentum on their side and the team firing on all cylinders, Oklahoma City is positioned as a serious threat to take home the NBA Cup and continue their push toward the top of the Western Conference standings.
The Thunder’s blend of star power, defensive intensity, and team chemistry makes them one of the league’s most exciting squads—and one that no opponent will underestimate moving forward.