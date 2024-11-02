Oklahoma City has been historically dominant so far this season
By Quinn Everts
There's no such thing as a bad 5-0 start to the NBA season.
If a team comes out of the gates and wins five straight games, something is going right, even if they win every game by one point and look bad in the process. Oklahoma City has not looked bad in the process. In fact, the Thunder have looked dominant en route to a 5-0 start — and the numbers back that up. OKC is the first team in NBA history to win its first five games of the season by at least 12 points.
Still, the scariest part of OKC's start is there is still clear room for improvement. It doesn't feel like this team is operating at its highest level and yet, no one can keep up with them. What will things look like when Shai Gilgeous Alexander and Jalen Williams really start cooking?
This may sound crazy based on the stat you just read, but it's true. The Thunder still haven't played their best basketball — on one side of the court, anyway. The team is 25th in the NBA in 3-point percentage, 29th in free-throw attempts, 17th in assists, and 19th in true shooting. The offense hasn't been nearly as efficient as last year's unit, which finished third in offensive rating.
There's no reason for the Thunder's lukewarm offensive start other than rust, so expect those offensive numbers to quickly shoot up as the team starts to get its offensive footing — just last night, the team scored a season-high 137 in a rout of the Portland Trail Blazers, so things are already improving on that side.
Do not try to score on the Oklahoma City Thunder
If you're wondering how the Thunder have been so dominant while the offense still works out some kinks, here's how: OKC is first in defensive rating, first in steals, first in blocks, and first in points allowed.
The defense is absolutely flying around, contesting shots, poking balls free and generally being irritants. The raw stats of Alex Caruso haven't been great but he's exactly what this team wanted him to be when it signed him — a dog on defense.
Look how much better the Thunder's defense is compared to everyone else!
This version of the Oklahoma City Thunder is a Finals contender. Even with a fine offense, this defense is good enough to lift the team to great heights. But we know this version of the Thunder isn't even the real version — the offense is going to keep getting better!
There are some really, really good teams in the Western Conference. But right now, the OKC Thunder might be in a league of their own.