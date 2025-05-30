Have the Oklahoma City Thunder ever won an NBA championship?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are four wins away from completing one of the most dominant seasons in NBA history. Finishing the 2024-25 regular season with a 68-14 record, tied for the fifth most wins in a single season, sixth-highest winning percentage, and the first 68-win team since the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls (69-13).

Along with being one of the winningest single seasons teams the league has ever seen, they would also have the largest point differential of any team, while being the youngest team to ever win a championship.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would get his first championship, to go along with an MVP, and likely Finals MVP, it would be one of the greatest individual seasons ever. He enters conversations among the best point guards to play the game.

Will this be OKC's first championship? Technically, yes

The Oklahoma City Thunder have never won a championship. They have been to the NBA Finals once in 2012, losing to the Miami Heat in five games. The technicality on whether they have won a championship or not is because they were originally the Seattle SuperSonics.

Before moving to OKC ahead of the 2008-09 season, they spent the previous 41 seasons in Seattle. Due to not securing a deal to stay in Seattle's Arena and ownership change, they were moved to Oklahoma City, where they have been playing ever since.

Well before the move and name change, the SuperSonics found themselves in three NBA Finals: 1978, 1979, and 1996. In the 1979 NBA Finals, they played the Washington Bullets, a rematch of the 1978 Finals. The SuperSonics got their revenge, beating the Bullets in five games, with Dennis Johnson being named the Finals MVP.

That 1979 NBA championship was the only championship the SuperSonics had won in their history. Technically, this championship is considered to be a part of the history of the Oklahoma City Thunder, although they have never won since they moved.

Have the Thunder won a championship before, technically yes and technically no. Depends if you consider the 1979 championship as a part of their history or not.