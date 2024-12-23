Oklahoma City Thunder Mock Draft: Thunder might dominate yet another first round
The Oklahoma City Thunder are the best team in a loaded Western Conference, currently three games ahead of the second-place Memphis Grizzlies. Sam Presti has pulled off the perfect rebuild, transitioning gracefully from determined prospect accumulation to utter dominance in the span of two years.
This OKC has depth, cost-controlled star power, and a bonafide MVP candidate leading the charge. There aren't too many holes to poke in the Thunder's path to immortality, although more 3-point shooting and a bit of size wouldn't hurt. The Thunder are, thankfully, equipped with a ton of tradeable contracts and future first-round picks to address those concerns at the trade deadline.
In addition to its optimistic outlook right now, OKC is built more sustainably than any other contender, precisely because of Presti's determination to fill our his prospect stores. The Thunder are loaded with future draft picks, including three first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft as things currently stand.
With the new CBA putting so many restrictions on expensive rosters, the Thunder are well-positioned to continue restocking the supporting cast with affordable, team-controlled players. The rookie contract has never been more valuable. It's also a chance for OKC to stockpile more future star-power, with plenty of upside stemming from the likes of Cason Wallace, Nikola Topic, or a potential top-10 pick in 2025.
Right now, OKC owns Philadelphia's first-round pick (top-6 protected), Miami's first-round pick (top-10 protected), and the Clippers' first-round pick (a swap with either LA or Houston). OKC also gets Utah's pick if it falls outside the top-10, although that seems unlikely.
Let's see what that could yield in June's NBA Draft.
Oklahoma City Thunder 2025 mock draft: Sam Presti diversifies with 3 first-round picks
Tre Johnson has been on an extended heater for the Texas Longhorns, averaging 19.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on .480/.433/.839 splits. His blend of scoring volume and efficiency at 18 years old is mighty impressive, and at 6-foot-6, he should have enough size to share OKC's loaded backcourt with other tall guards, such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Topic.
There are valid concerns about Johnson's limited playmaking chops, combined with a penchant for tough shots that can border on over-reliance. That said, Johnson is a tier-one shooter, confident launching on the move, pulling up, and from a variety of challening angles. His 3-point range extends comfortably behind the NBA line and he's more than comfortable creating offense from scratch.
While he has been mostly an on-ball generator through high school and college, one has to think his shot-making versatility would translate nicely to a secondary role next to OKC's brigade of slashers.
Collin Murray-Boyles continues to confound scouts with undeniable productivity in a wholly unique role. There just aren't many 6-foot-7, 231-pound "bigs" who don't shoot 3s in the NBA. Murray-Boyles has at least attempted to expand his shooting range this season, but he's a middling free throw shooter and the 3-point volume is low, so skepticism is warranted. The majority of his value — at least offensively — comes inside the arc.
This makes Murray-Boyles a somewhat awkward fit for OKC at first glance. The Thunder are lacking in the perimeter shooting department right now. Still, with Chet Holmgren available as a floor-spacing five, it shouldn't be hard to find workable lineups for Murray-Boyles, who can finish prolifically around the basket and operate as a connective passing hub from the elbow. The South Carolina sophomore currently leads the SEC in field goal percentage (65.0) despite an increased workload, and he's a whirlwind defensive playmaker (1.5 blocks, 1.4 steals) to boot.
The dude finds ways to impact winning and he's one of the most productive outright players hovering around the late lottery range right now. OKC would be lucky to land him at 17.
Dink Pate made history as the youngest professional player in U.S. basketball history last season, joining the G League Ignite at 17 years old. He petitioned for a spot in the 2024 draft after the Ignite program was dissolved, but instead, Pate is still building his stock in the G League, this season with the Mexico City Capitanes.
It has been an up and down sophomore campaign, but Pate scored 26 points (with six made 3s) over the weekend during the G League Winter Showcase. At 6-foot-8, Pate is a point guard by trade, weaponizing a quick first step to pressure the rim and create fissures in the defense. He loves to pass, but limited shooting chops have been a knock against him in the past. If Pate can stabilize his jumper, we can expect the 18-year-old to start climbing draft boards.
OKC loves to bet on length, athleticism, and versatility. It's the Sam Presti special. Pate is a bit raw, but he has been productive in a professional league and he's the perfect OKC prospect on paper — a 6-foot-8 slasher who is more than happy to spread the wealth and elevate teammates. Here's how he described his game to FanSided last season:
"I’m a point guard, I don’t to go out and do other things I know I’m not good at. I’m a very good passer, so that’s one thing I showcase, whether scouts are there or not there."
If Pate puts all the tools together, the upside is considerable. This is a strong upside bet after two sure-ish picks in Johnson and Murray-Boyles.