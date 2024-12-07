Oklahoma could get royally screwed out of obvious transfer portal QB target
Oklahoma snatched Ben Arbuckle from Washington State with the hopes of John Mateer following his offensive coordinator to the SEC. Quarterback play was an issue for Brent Venables this year, so he’s been active in trying to remedy that for the 2025 season.
But the Sooners won’t be able to just bully their way into Pullman and take Mateer with them. Not without having to go through third-year coach Jake Dickert. According to The Spokesman-Review, the Cougars have put together a nice package for Mateer.
One, to show how valuable he is to the program and two, to make it more difficult for the big school to poach one of its best players.
Mateer was one of the best Group of 5(6?) quarterbacks this year. He threw for 3,139 yards with 29 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions this year. At one point, the Cougars cracked the College Football Playoff rankings, but were knocked out after three-straight losses to end the year.
Dickert and the Cougars will have their work cut out for them if they want to keep Mateer in Pullman.
Oklahoma will be kicking themselves if they fail to steal John Mateer from Washington State
Dickert is convinced the package the Cougars have put together for Mateer is generous enough that it could keep him from departing for the SEC this winter. And if the Sooners fail to get the most obvious transfer portal quarterback target, it could haunt them.
Jackson Arnold wasn’t quite the player Venables wanted him to be this year. At one point Arnold was benched for a freshman. The quarterback play, among other things, was probably the most glaring issue with the Sooners this season.
I’m sure Venables had in his mind getting Arbuckle from Washington State as part of a package deal in getting Mateer as well. Not that Arbuckle isn’t a good offensive coordinator, but with Arnold planning on entering the transfer portal, they need help at the quarterback position.
Mateer is the obvious choice. If they fail to upgrade that position with Mateer, who should be the easiest transfer quarterback to lure to Norman, it could be another frustrating season for the Sooners in 2025.
And it says a lot about Washington State if they go toe-to-toe with Oklahoma and come out on top.