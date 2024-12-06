3 transfer QBs Georgia should target if Carson Beck bolts for the NFL
Carson Beck could be playing his last season in Athens. If Georgia happens to knock off Texas in the SEC title game and Beck leads the Bulldogs on a College Football Playoff run, he could improve his draft stock in a matter of games.
He hasn’t had a stellar season this year, not showing up in the big games. But he has helped UGA reach the SEC title, despite having two losses. The Bulldogs are also fortunate enough to play a team they beat this year.
If Beck leaves, Kirby Smart could look to the transfer portal to replace Beck. He has some young prospects already on the roster in Gunner Stockton and Jaden Rashada. But he may look for a more seasoned quarterback to keep UGA competitive without a fall off of an inexperienced signal caller.
3. Miller Moss is rumored to be looking at SEC and Big Ten schools, could UGA be on his short list?
Miller Moss didn’t quite mesh with Lincoln Riley like either side would have liked. While he didn’t have a terrible season, he didn’t quite lead the Trojans to enough wins. He threw for 2,555 yards this year with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The most alarming thing is like Beck, he had turnover issues. He went through a stretch midseason where he threw at least one interception in five straight games. He could be somebody Smart looks to as he develops his young gunslingers while keeping the offense competitive.
He did get an offer from Georgia, among several other SEC schools out of high school. So Smart is already familiar with his game. He could be interested to tap back in with him and see if he could be a good fit.
2. Jackson Arnold could develop into an NFL prospect under Kirby Smart
Similar to Moss, Jackson Arnold didn’t quite fit in a Brent Venables offensive system this past season and it was part of the reason why Oklahoma struggled in its debut season in the SEC. Arnold didn’t look terrible this year. But he could have definitely played better.
This season, he had 1,421 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He did have some good ball security, but didn’t quite elevate the offense. He only had two games this year with over 200 yards passing. That’s a bit of a red flag.
That said, the Bulldogs have some weapons around that could help him get in a rhythm. Arnold doesn’t seem like the quarterback that’s going to average 300 passing yards per game. But he can average over 200 at UGA and have a defense that will take a lot of pressure off of him.
1. Conner Weigman is already familiar with the SEC so a move to UGA is less farfetched than it feels
Conner Weigman was inconsistent this season. He didn’t particularly look great, which is why he got benched. Against Notre Dame and LSU, he didn’t look great. In the Notre Dame game, the Aggies lost and the LSU game he got benched.
But against more inferior opponents, he looked like a five-star quarterback prospect. The only two games he threw for over 200 yards this year was against Missouri and Mississippi State. It could be cause for concern for Smart and his staff.
Again, Georgia is always going to have a defense that’s going to bail out a struggling offense. It’s why Beck was still able to win some games for the Bulldogs, despite his struggles. Wiegman got benched for a reason and that could be the one thing held against him.
He didn’t play well in big games and that may be his biggest weakness. That said, he’s a polished product that Smart could look to bring in and experience is going to be key for reloading the quarterback position for UGA.