4 Miller Moss transfer destinations that will prove Lincoln Riley wrong
The transfer portal has added its biggest quarterback name to date, as Miller Moss announced on Monday afternoon that he'll be moving on from USC this winter. The writing had been on the wall here for a while, ever since Moss lost his starting job midseason amid the Trojans' struggles on offense.
A holdover from the Clay Helton era, Moss stuck around after the Trojans poached Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, and was content to wait out Caleb Williams as the future No. 1 draft picks spent two seasons in Los Angeles. He made his first start for USC in last year's Holiday Bowl, lighting up Louisville for six touchdowns in a 42-28 win — and seemingly setting he and his young offense up for big things in 2024.
But this season hasn't worked out the way Moss or Riley had hoped. Things started well enough; Moss threw for 378 yards in a season-opening win over LSU that appeared to have the Trojans set up for Big Ten and national title contention. From there, though, the wheels came off: Moss averaged just 6.58 yards per attempt over seven conference games, with 16 touchdowns to nine picks — several of which came in crucial situations as USC lost five games by one score or less.
Eventually, Riley had decided he'd seen enough, benching the L.A. native for Jayden Maiava in mid-November. Now Moss is on the market, looking to build his NFL Draft stock in his final season of eligibility — and prove that he wasn't the problem with the Trojans this season. Here are four ideal situations to do just that.
4. This is finally the year Auburn goes portal hunting
The Payton Thorne era has finally, mercifully come to an end on the Plains, and not a moment too soon. Hugh Freeze chose to sit out the portal carousel last offseason, but after missing out on a bowl in 2024, he can't afford to do so again. Not with the defense looking as salty as ever, and not with Cam Coleman and the rest of last year's star-studded crop of receiver recruits set to make the leap as sophomores.
Finding a quarterback who can at the very least not cost the Tigers games is at the top of Freeze's to-do list, and he could do a lot worse than Moss, a pocket passer who knows how to distribute the ball to his playmakers. Moss won't wow you with his physical tools, but that's what guys like Coleman are for, and heading to Auburn would allow the QB the SEC spotlight and a starting job on a team that could very well contend next season.
3. Moss could fill Garrett Nussmeier's shoes at LSU
LSU was in on Moss out of high school, winding up in his final four before losing out to USC. Of course, Joe Brady was still the offensive coordinator in Baton Rouge at the time, but the Tigers should still be able to present a compelling case in the portal.
Sure, it's been a rocky road for Brian Kelly this season. The defense remains a mess, and at times it's looked like his team was in active rebellion against its head coach. But whatever you want to say about his personality, Kelly's track record in quarterback development is undeniable, as is LSU's track record of churning out big-time wide receivers. With Garrett Nussmeier likely off to the NFL and Rickie Collins hitting the portal this week, Kelly needs to find an answer who will allow him to win right away and stave off the hot seat in 2025. Moss seems like exactly his type of passer, and he got an up-close look at what he could do when the Tigers lost to the Trojans on Labor Day weekend.
2. Oklahoma would give Moss the chance for the ultimate revenge
How would this be for poetic justice? We still don't know just who will be the offensive coordinator in Norman next season, but whoever Brent Venables lands on, they're going to need to find a quarterback who offers more than Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins, and Moss could be the best pure passer to come available in the portal.
Beyond the satisfaction of sticking it to Riley at his old school, the Sooners offer Moss more than you might think (beyond a presumably large NIL bag). Oklahoma's receiver room was decimated by injuries this season, but when healthy, it has the potential to be among the deepest and best in the entire country. Combine that with a Venables defense, and suddenly you've got yourself an SEC contender.
1. Chip Kelly could finally land Moss at Ohio State
Way back when he was the head coach at UCLA, Kelly had the Bruins in the final four for Moss, only to lose out to his crosstown rival. Now he's the offensive coordinator in Columbus, where — assuming he still has a job in a few weeks — he'll need to find another quarterback to replace the departing Will Howard.
There's plenty of young talent in the Ohio State quarterback room between Air Noland and Julian Sayin, plus 2025 five-star Tavien St. Clair in coming. But none of those players have ever taken a meaningful college snap; what if Kelly and Ryan Day decide that a more experienced option is needed as a bridge to the youngsters, especially with a must-win season upcoming? Moss could provide the Buckeyes with a steady hand.