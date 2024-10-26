Sooners' ideal Brent Venables replacement still has Oklahoma ties
By Lior Lampert
The Oklahoma Sooners have lost a third consecutive contest., dropping them to 4-4 on the season. At this juncture, not only is qualifying for the College Football Playoff out of the question, but they may not even make a bowl game.
Oklahoma was the nation's No. 16-ranked squad in the preseason AP Top 25 preseason standings. So, calling their .500 record a disappointment may be a massive understatement. The shortcomings have put Sooners head coach Brent Venables under a microscope, with fans calling for his time in Norman to end.
Members of the Sooner faithful are counting their days with Venables at the helm. Things have reached a boiling point, with the program's supporters ready for a transition of power. Luckily for them, Oklahoma may not have to cast a wide-searching net to replace their incumbent sideline general.
Given his existing ties to Oklahoma, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer would be a near-seamless alternative for Venables. Under the 47-year-old's tutelage, the Gamecocks have been one of the more pleasant surprises in the SEC throughout the 2024 campaign. Not many coaches across the country have done more with less than him. Conveniently for the Sooners, he has ties to the university that could lure him out of Columbia.
Oklahoma’s ideal Brent Venables replacement should be Shane Beamer
Beamer served as Oklahoma's associate head coach from 2018-20 under Venables' predecessor, Lincoln Riley, primarily working with tight ends and H-backs. Moreover, he also played a role in special teams. However, most importantly, his personal relationships with existing and ex-Oklahoma administrators run deep and are worth mentioning because of the current state of affairs.
As Beamer discussed before his recent return to Oklahoma as a visitor in Week 8, the kinship he developed with the Sooners brain trust remains. His affinity for Athletic Director Joe Castiglione and men's golf coach Ryan Hybl is clear. Plus, former deputy athletics director for external engagement and advancement Zac Selmon is a "dear friend."
With Venables' seat getting hotter by the minute, Beamer shapes up to be the most logical heir to his throne,