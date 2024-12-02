Ryan Day gets vote of confidence from Ohio State administration
The only person’s support that should matter to Ryan Day is the one person he got it from after Ohio State’s embarrassing loss to Michigan on Saturday. Athletic director Ross Bjork told The Columbus Dispatch that he was standing by Day after the loss.
He is probably the only person in the Columbus area that is standing by Day after he lost the most important game of the season for the fourth-straight season. Then again, for Day’s sake, that’s all that matters.
Day, justifiably, was under fire after Ohio State’s worst game of the season came against a team they haven’t beat since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Yeah, that’s a long time.
He was hired under the guise that regardless of how successful the team was, how many 10-plus win seasons they had and how many College Football Playoff appearances they had, the one game Day had to win was The Game.
And he’s failed to do that. Nonetheless, the administration is accepting mediocrity by allowing Day to get away scot-free with another let down of a season that even national championship will still feel like there’ll be an asterisk next to it.
The Ohio State administration backing Ryan Day is showing the fanbase The Game doesn’t matter
Look, the fact of the matter is, Ohio State is in a tricky spot. Because if they get rid of Day, the roster turnover would set Ohio State back so far, it could be a decade before they get a win in the rivalry again.
The truth is, Day is able to still recruit the country's best high school players, he’s still able to spend freely in the transfer portal and he still will find a way into the CFP. Is it really worth letting Day go knowing the rebuild would be worse than where they are now?
Is The Game really that important? That’s the question the administration is asking the OSU fans by defending Day and seemingly letting him come back for next season. His predecessor Urban Meyer went undefeated, perfect 7-0, against Michigan. He understood the assignment.
Day doesn’t, yet he’s still getting rewarded like it.