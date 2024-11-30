Ryan Day worried about the wrong things with comments after fourth straight Michigan loss
Saturday's matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes couldn't have gone much worse for Ryan Day and Co. The team managed to score just 10 points — none of which came in the second half — and lost to a Wolverines team that was just 6-5 on the year and was for all intents and purposes without a quarterback. Davis Warren had 62 yards passing all game.
As if things couldn't get any worse for the Buckeyes, the Wolverines attempted to plant their flag midfield. That started an all-out brawl between both schools. That brawl turned out to be more entertaining for Buckeyes fans than the second half of the game.
For whatever reason, instead of focusing on the result of this embarrassing game, Day appeared to be more focused on the end-game altercation in his postgame media availability.
Ryan Day is worried about all of the wrong things following embarrassing Michigan loss
Day understandably took offense to Michigan attempting to plant the flag on Ohio State's home field. While that's never a fun position to be in, why in the world is that what he's concerned about?
The Buckeyes entered this game with a 10-1 record and ranked as the No. 2 team in the country, only behind the Oregon Ducks. They had national championship expectations heading into this game, yet after this loss, it's safe to speculate whether they'll even make the College Football Playoff at all.
Instead of focusing on his team losing to an inferior team at home across the board and focusing on this being Day's fourth straight time losing to Michigan (with only one win on his ledger against the Wolverines), Day is really worried about the Wolverines planting a flag?
The Wolverines saw two of their opponents plant flags after beating Michigan at The Big House just this season alone, and they didn't bat an eye. They went straight to the locker room. Sure, this is more of a heated rivalry, but is a brawl and a postgame comment talking about how unacceptable something as innocent as planting a flag is really necessary?
Day should be trying to figure out how his team lost this game to that team. The Buckeyes took an inferior opponent lightly, and suffered the consequences. Day focusing on the wrong things could end up costing them in the not-too-distant future, whether they make it to the College Football Playoff or not.