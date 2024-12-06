In the Market: Looking at the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, Week 14 edition
By Scott Rogust
The college football regular season has reached its end for many teams. For the lucky ones, they will have the chance to either prepare for the College Football Playoff, or compete for a conference championship. But some of those matchups had to be clinched in Week 14.
The top quarterback prospects all competed in Week 14, some of whom were lucky to clinch a spot in a conference title matchup. For those who didn't, that doesn't mean their NFL Draft stock was hurt. Let's take a look at how all of the top quarterback prospects played in Week 14.
Taking Stock: How top 2025 NFL Draft QBs fared in Week 14
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes played their final regular season game before bowl season this past Saturday. This will also spell the end of Shedeur Sanders' tenure at Boulder, as he will enter the NFL Draft and undoubtedly be a Top 5 pick. Playing on Folsom Field for one last time, Sanders put on a show.
Colorado blew out the Oklahoma State Cowboys 52-0 in a game that was over just as it started. Sanders threw for 438 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception while completing 34-of-42 pass attempts.
Sanders had an all-around great game. While under pressure on 18-of-51 dropbacks, Sanders completed 7-of-11 throws for 109 yards and two touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus. While half of his pass attempts (21) went for 0-to-9 yards, he did thrive on passes further than 20 yards downfield, completing 5-of-8 attempts for 153 yards and a touchdown.
Colorado missed out on a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, so the next time they'll play is in a bowl game. Sanders is confirmed to be playing in the bowl game and won't opt out to declare for the NFL Draft.
Cam Ward, Miami
What a season it has been for Cam Ward in what should be his lone season at Miami. Ward helped turn the program around from an ACC laughing stock, to a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. Sadly, Ward won't help bring Miami a conference title.
The goal was simple this past Saturday — win and you're in the ACC Championship Game against the SMU Mustangs. Instead, Miami engaged in a duel with the Syracuse Orange, and they lost out.
Ward helped put Miami up 21-0 with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Restrepo and a three-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Arroyo. But then, Syracuse came storming back to take the lead. While Ward helped lead them on a 13-play drive that resulted in a 27-yard field goal to cut their deficit to 42-38, Miami's defense could force Syracuse's offense to punt. Instead, Syracuse got four first downs to kill the clock and clinch the victory.
Ward threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns while completing 25-of-36 pass attempts. On medium passes (10-19 yards), Ward completed 8-of-9 throws for 178 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus.
We'll see if Ward and Miami will get a chance to compete in the Playoff, but being ranked behind Alabama in this week's rankings isn't exactly doing them favors.
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Jalen Milroe had a disastrous game against the Oklahoma Sooners, one in which he threw three interceptions and could only lead the Alabama Crimson Tide to just three points. Milroe and Alabama had the chance to rebound against a five-win Auburn Tigers team in the Iron Bowl.
Milroe did throw for 256 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception while completing 18-of-24 pass attempts. The quarterback did most of his damage in the running game, where he rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Alabama went on to win 28-14 to improve to 9-3 on the year.
Alabama won't play in the SEC Championship Game, but they have strong odds to play in the College Football Playoff, based on their rankings. If that is the case, expect Milroe to play at least one more game this season.
Carson Beck, Georgia
Carson Beck has certainly rebounded as of late. After beating the Tennessee Volunteers with a strong showing, Beck has been on a role. In Week 14, Georgia had a spot in the SEC Championship Game clinched. But they were looking to get a win over the in-state Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Who would have thought this would turn into an eight-overtime duel.
Down 27-13, Beck stepped up to force overtime behind two touchdown passes to Dominic Lovett in the fourth quarter. In overtime, Beck threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to London Humphreys and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Cash Jones. Georgia went on to win 44-42 to improve to 10-2 and enter their conference championship game with huge momentum.
Beck completed 28-of-43 pass attempts for 294 yards and five touchdowns in the win. The quarterback thrived with a clean pocket, throwing for 252 yards and three touchdowns (25-of-38 on passes) on 40-of-49 dropbacks.
Beck has certainly shown why he was once considered the QB1 of this class. His recent play is promising. With Georgia set to play against the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship Game and likely will play in the College Football Playoff, Beck has more of an opportunity to increase his stock.
Quinn Ewers, Texas
One of the main concerns about Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers' potential in the NFL is his health. Throughout his collegiate career, Ewers missed time due to injury. Entering Week 14 in a must-win game, Ewers played through a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 13 against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Facing off against the Texas A&M Aggies, with the winner taking on Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Ewers did just enough. The Longhorns hung on to beat the Aggies 17-7 to officially clinch their spot in the SEC Championship Game. Texas mostly relied on running back Quintrevion Wisner, who rushed for 186 yards on 33 carries.
Ewers threw for 218 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 17-of-28 pass attempts.
We'll see how Ewers plays in a rematch against Georgia.
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
The Ole Miss Rebels' path to the College Football Playoff went from simple to completely complicated after losses to Kentucky, LSU, and Florida. In Week 14, Ole Miss and quarterback Jaxson Dart had the chance to end their regular season on a high note.
Ole Miss closes out every year with the Egg Bowl against the in-state rival Mississippi State Bulldogs. The thing is, the Bulldogs were a two-win team entering this matchup, so they weren't much of a threat for the Rebels. That was evident after Ole Miss picked up the 26-14 win.
Dart threw for 143 yards and a touchdown while completing 14-of-24 pass attempts, while running for 77 yards on 13 carries. With a clean pocket (23-of-30 dropbacks), Dart completed 12-of-20 pass attempts for 107 yards, per Pro Football Focus.
With the Playoff looking unlikely for Ole Miss, it will be interesting to see if Dart will play in the team's bowl game, whatever one that may be.
One 2025 NFL Draft QB sleeper who turned heads in Week 14: Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
Kurtis Rourke has been listed as a sleeper quarterback this season in this column, and for good reason. The Indiana Hoosiers were probably the biggest surprise of the 2024 college football season, as they got off to a 10-0 start.
In Week 14, Indiana destroyed the Purdue Boilermakers, which isn't entirely a shock. After all, Purdue is a one-win team. But Rourke had a huge game, throwing for 349 yards and six touchdowns (23 completions on 31 attempts) in the 66-0 win.
Sure, it was against the worst team in the Big Ten, but Rourke has put up good numbers this season, throwing for 2,827 yards, 27 touchdowns, and four interceptions on a 70.4 completion percentage in 11 games.
Rourke can continue to impress, especially if the Hoosiers officially clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.
One 2025 NFL Draft QB who needs to show teams more after Week 14: Quinn Ewers, Texas
Why put Ewers in this category? Well, we want to see how he performs in a rematch against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The last time these two teams played, Ewers threw for 211 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the 30-15 loss. Let's not forget he was benched late in the first half in favor of Arch Manning before returning in the third quarter. Will Ewers be able to get revenge and lock in a first-round bye for Texas? We need to see how he performs in a gigantic game.
Which teams are in the market for a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Order
Team
Record
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
2-10
2
Las Vegas Raiders
2-10
3
New York Giants
2-10
4
New England Patriots
3-10
5
Carolina Panthers
3-9
6
New York Jets
3-9
7
Tennessee Titans
3-9
8
Cleveland Browns
3-9
9
Cincinnati Bengals
4-8
10
New Orleans Saints
4-8
11
Chicago Bears
4-8
12
Miami Dolphins
5-7
13
Dallas Cowboys
5-7
14
San Francisco 49ers
5-7
15
Indianapolis Colts
6-7
16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6-6
17
Los Angeles Rams
6-6
18
Arizona Cardinals
6-6
19
Atlanta Falcons
6-6
20
Seattle Seahawks
7-5
21
Washington Commanders
8-5
22
Houston Texans
8-5
23
Denver Broncos
8-5
24
Baltimore Ravens
8-5
25
Los Angeles Chargers
8-4
26
Pittsburgh Steelers
9-3
27
Green Bay Packers
9-3
28
Minnesota Vikings
10-2
29
Philadelphia Eagles
10-2
30
Buffalo Bills
10-2
31
Kansas City Chiefs
11-1
32
Detroit Lions
11-1
The chase for the No. 1 overall pick will be between the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants. The latter two teams are in desperate need for a quarterback. When looking at the rest of the schedule, the Giants may hold the advantage. The Jaguars are likely without Trevor Lawrence for the rest of the season and have a head-to-head matchup against the Raiders. Not to mention, Jacksonville plays the Tennessee Titans twice. However the Top 3 is finalized, it's highly likely Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will be on the Giants and Raiders in some order.
The New York Jets are a serious team to watch if they do enter a rebuild. The thing is, who would want to be the general manager and head coach of the Jets, with all of the dysfunction they've been through? Either way, it will be intriguing to see what happens with them.
The Titans and Cleveland Browns are three-win teams, and are in the back half of the Top 10 as of this writing. That would put them out of position to take Sanders or Ward, unless they trade up.
The New Orleans Saints should look for a quarterback of the future, especially to replace Derek Carr. The Los Angeles Rams will need to find a replacement for Matthew Stafford sooner rather than later.
With the Seattle Seahawks thriving with Geno Smith, it's hard to see them moving on from the veteran. Could they draft a quarterback as part of a succession plan? Sure. It will be interesting to see if they actually do so.