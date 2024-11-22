In the Market: Looking at the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, Week 12 edition

Everything changed last night after Carson rushed for this 14yd gain at the start of the 2nd quarter. You could visibly see his confidence shift!



Carson Beck before this play:

3-12 50yds 0 TDs



Beck after this play:

22-28 297yds 2 TDs

3 rushes 32yds 1 TD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/H3epPsk3DD