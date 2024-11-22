In the Market: Looking at the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, Week 12 edition
By Scott Rogust
The college football season is nearing its end. Teams will either be fighting for spots on the College Football Playoff bracket or to make a bowl game. As for the NFL, we have an idea as to which teams are legitimate playoff contenders and which need to set up their draft plans.
There are plenty of bad teams in the NFL this season, and a lot of them need quarterbacks. While the 2025 class isn't as stacked as the 2024 group, there are plenty of solid options for teams to take, including two who are certified first-round picks.
Without further ado, let's take a look at how the top quarterback prospects performed in Week 12.
Taking Stock: How top 2025 NFL Draft QBs fared in Week 12
Miami's Cam Ward and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart were both on bye weeks.
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
It's essentially locked in that Shedeur Sanders will be one of the first two quarterbacks drafted into the NFL next April, alongside Miami's Cam Ward. While this class isn't viewed positively, Sanders is a legitimate quarterback prospect, given his accuracy and his ability to make throws when under defensive pressure.
In Week 12, Sanders and Colorado took on the Utah Utes, and scored a pretty decisive 49-24 victory. While it was the "Travis Hunter Show" in that game, Sanders had a great game. Sanders completed 30-of-41 pass attempts for 339 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Sanders had a clean pocket for 29-of-46 dropbacks, where he completed 24-of-28 pass attempts for 217 yards and three touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus.
Sanders will now face a Kansas Jayhawks team that pulled off an upset win over the previously undefeated BYU Cougars.
Next Game: at Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
The old Jalen Milroe returned in Week 11 where he ran for nearly 200 yards and scored four touchdowns in a blowout win over the LSU Tigers. While Milroe has had an up-and-down season, he has shown up for the big games. His performances against LSU and Georgia are prime examples of that.
In Week 11, Alabama took on the Mercer Bears and, well, it went as expected. The Crimson Tide cruised to a 52-7 win. Milroe played for a little over two quarters before getting benched with the game out of hand.
Milroe completed 11-of-16 pass attempts for 186 yards and two touchdowns while running for 43 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Milroe had a clean pocket for the majority of the game. On 4-of-18 dropbacks pressured, Milroe threw for 61 yards and a touchdown when completing 2-of-3 pass attempts.
Next Game: at Oklahoma, Saturday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m. ET
Carson Beck, Georgia
Carson Beck's stock took a hit this season due in part to his interception problem over the past few games. While he may not be a first-round talent any more, he did a lot to quell concerns in Georgia's gigantic game against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Beck struggled on the team's first three drives, but he locked in and had arguably his best game of the season, thanks in part to a huge 14-yard run. Beck had two incredible touchdown passes to Oscar Delp in the end zone. And Georgia picked up a huge 31-17 win over Tennessee.
Beck threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns while completing 24-of-39 pass attempts. It certainly helped that Beck had a clean pocket for 36-of-41 dropbacks. Even so, Beck was exuding confidence after every big play.
We'll see how Beck plays the rest of the season, but this was a promising outing.
Next Game: vs. UMass, Saturday, Nov. 23, 12:45 p.m. ET
Quinn Ewers, Texas
In Week 10, Quinn Ewers had a huge game against the Florida Gators, throwing for five touchdowns. The Texas Longhorns are looking to make it into the SEC Championship Game in their first year in the conference, but they'll have to win-out.
Texas took on the Arkansas Razorbacks and picked up the 20-10 victory. Ewers didn't have a video game-like performance as he did against Florida, but had a solid outing. Ewers completed 20-of-32 pass attempts for 176 yards and two touchdowns. One aspect of Ewers' game that is concerning is his deep pass accuracy. Ewers threw six passes over 20-yards downfield, but completed just one of them for 20 yards, which happened to be a touchdown. None of those incompletions were drops or batted down, according to Pro Football Focus.
Next Game: vs. Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 23, 3:30 p.m. ET
One 2025 NFL Draft QB sleeper who turned heads in Week 12: Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
Earlier this year, Riley Leonard was viewed as a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 class. Since arriving at Notre Dame, Leonard didn't improve his stock much due to inconsistent play. However, recently, Leonard has been playing solid football.
In Week 11, Notre Dame took on the Virginia Cavaliers. Leonard helped lead the Fighting Irish to their ninth win of the season, beating the Cavaliers 35-14. Leonard finished the game throwing for 214 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 22-of-33 pass attempts. Additionally, Leonard ran for 32 yards on eight carries.
Leonard's dual-threat ability will entice teams. Will he be a starter in the NFL? Who knows. However, with Notre Dame likely making the College Football Playoff, fans will gt a better look at him in some of the biggest games of the year. Look no further than Week 12, when Notre Dame takes on Army at Yankee Stadium.
One 2025 NFL Draft QB who needs to show teams more after Week 12: Cam Ward, Miami
Ward didn't play in Week 12 due to Miami having a bye week. It will be interesting to see how Ward responds after Miami suffered their first loss of the season. Ward played well against Georgia Tech, but a late fumble sealed their fate.
It's safe to say that Ward will be a first-round pick. However, the pressure will be on.
Which teams are in the market for a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Below is the draft order after Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.
Order
Team
Record
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
2-9
2
Tennessee Titans
2-8
3
Cleveland Browns
2-8
4
New York Giants
2-8
5
Las Vegas Raiders
2-8
6
New England Patriots
3-8
7
New York Jets
3-8
8
Carolina Panthers
3-7
9
Dallas Cowboys
3-7
10
New Orleans Saints
4-7
11
Cincinnati Bengals
4-7
12
Miami Dolphins
4-6
13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4-6
14
Chicago Bears
4-6
15
Indianapolis Colts
5-6
16
Seattle Seahawks
5-5
17
Los Angeles Rams
5-5
18
San Francisco 49ers
5-5
19
Denver Broncos
6-5
20
Atlanta Falcons
6-5
21
Arizona Cardinals
6-4
22
Washington Commanders
7-4
23
Houston Texans
7-4
24
Baltimore Ravens
7-4
25
Los Angeles Chargers
7-3
26
Green Bay Packers
7-3
27
Pittsburgh Steelers
8-2
28
Minnesota Vikings
8-2
29
Philadelphia Eagles
8-2
30
Buffalo Bills
9-2
31
Kansas City Chiefs
9-1
32
Detroit Lions
9-1
The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders all stand out as obvious landing spots for a college quarterback. It will ultimately be a matter of which team loses more to see who will be able to take the signal caller of their choosing. The Titans still have to figure out what Will Levis is. The Browns have to decide whether or not to move forward with Deshaun Watson. The Giants have moved on from Daniel Jones, benching him for Week 12 and releasing him from his contract. The Raiders missed out on a quarterback last offseason and will likely be aggressive in landing a quarterback.
The New York Jets are a team to keep an eye on. The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. It will remain to be seen if they will stick with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Incoming general managers and head coach's will have to decide whether they want to run it with Rodgers or mold the team in their image.