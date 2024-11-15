In the Market: Looking at the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, Week 11 edition
By Scott Rogust
There were upsets galore in Week 11 of this college football season. To start things off, the Miami Hurricanes fell to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for their first loss of the season. Then, Ole Miss pulled off an upset against the Georgia Bulldogs. To close things out, Iowa State lost to Kansas and Pittsburgh lost to Virginia.
With the regular season nearing it's end, the games get that much more important for teams. For some of the top draft prospects, it gives them the chance to improve their stock and solidify their chances of getting selected. The same can be said about the quarterback class, which isn't as stacked as the 2024 group. There are probably two certified first rounders, but there is a chance that three or four can get selected if they improve down the stretch.
Without further ado, here are how the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 draft class performed.
Previous editions of In the Market can be viewed below:
Taking Stock: How top 2025 NFL Draft QBs fared in Week 11
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Fans, and even NFL teams, could have the chance to see Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes play meaningful football games. That's because Colorado has a clear path towards the Big 12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
This past Saturday, Sanders and Colorado went on the road to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The senior quarterback led the team to a 13-0 deficit to an impressive 41-27 victory. Sanders completed 30-of-43 pass attempts for 291 yards and three touchdowns while running for 16 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Most of the damage came from behind the line of scrimmage, where Sanders completed 15-of-18 pass attempts for 157 yards and two touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus.
Next Game: vs. Utah, Saturday, Nov. 16, noon ET
Cam Ward, Miami
The Miami Hurricanes had a lot of magic and momentum behind them, thanks in part to the play of quarterback and Heisman candidate Cam Ward. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, they ran into an upset machine in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
While Ward did put up solid numbers and helped keep the Hurricanes in the game, he did strruggle when pressured. Look no further than their final offensive play, in which Ward tried his best to evade the pass rush, only to get strip-sacked, clinching the 28-23 win for Georgia Tech.
Ward completed 25-of-39 pass attempts for 348 yards and three touchdowns.
Yes, Ward did a lot to ensure that he is a first-round lock, but he does have areas of concern, most notably his ability to notice oncoming pressure.
Carson Beck, Georgia
Remember when Carson Beck was a lock to get drafted early in the first-round. Well, he didn't do himself any favors as of late. Notably, Beck showcased an interception problem, throwing 11 in a five-game span. Not ideal.
This past weekend, Beck had the chance to rebound and try to show that there is no reason to be concerned. Instead, Beck put up another stinker of a performance against a ranked team. This time, he couldn't do enough against the Ole Miss Rebels, and his defense couldn't bail him out.
Beck threw for 198 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception while completing 20-of-31 pass attempts in Georgia's 28-10 loss to Ole Miss. Beck really struggled when under pressure, as he completed just two-of-seven for 27 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception, while getting sacked five times on 14 dropbacks.
Beck won't get a break in terms of competition, as he takes on the Tennessee Volunteers.
Next Game: vs. No. 7 Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
The Jalen Milroe fans all saw put on a Heisman-worthy performance against Georgia finally returned. After a skid of rough games against Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Well, in another big game, Milroe stepped up, which should have teams interested.
Milroe and the Crimson Tide were on the road at Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers. This was expected to be a close game, in which the losing team would essentially be eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Instead, Milroe made sure it wasn't close.
Milroe lead Alabama to a 42-13 blowout win over LSU. Milroe didn't do a lot in the passing game, completing 12-of-18 pass attempts for 109 yards. Instead, he made LSU's defense pay in the running game. Milroe ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. Milroe gained 15.4 yards per carry against LSU. It was an incredible performance, one that showed NFL fans why he was a first-round prospect.
It is promising that Milroe steps up his game when he faces off against top opponents. With the team playing important games the rest of the way, especially if they make the Playoff, Milroe will have the chance to really increase his stock.
Next Game: vs. Mercer, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2:00 p.m. ET
Quinn Ewers, Texas
The Texas Longhorns are in the driver's seat to win the SEC and earn an automatic first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. The team is all-around one of the best in the nation, but they needed to ensure their quarterback play was up to par. Let's just say that Quinn Ewers stepped up in a huge way this past weekend.
Texas took on Florida, who just before kickoff revealed that head coach Billy Napier would return for the 2025 season. Well, let's just say that the Longhorns made the Gators second-guess that decision, by defeating them 49-17.
Ewers completed 19-of-27 pass attempts for 333 yards and five touchdowns. Those stats were through the midway point of the third quarter, where he was eventually pulled for Arch Manning due to the score being out of reach.
It certainly helped that Ewers had time in the pocket and held back Florida's defense. Ewers completed 16-of-24 throws for 307 yards and four touchdowns while kept clean on 24 dropbacks.
Ewers was expected to be a first-round pick, but injury concerns once again plagued him this season. Even with that, Ewers does have upside, but likely as a Day 2 pick.
Next Game: at Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 16, noon ET
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart had a huge game in Week 10 against the Arkansas Razorbacks. This past weekend, he had to contend with the stout Georgia Bulldogs defense. And in the game, Dart did just enough to lead his team to an upset win.
Dart left briefly after the opening drive due to an apparent ankle injury, seemingly putting his status for the remainder of the game in doubt. Dart would return, throwing for 199 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while completing 13-of-22 pass attempts. Dart also ran for 50 yards on eight carries. The quarterback did have a clean pocket for most of the night, in which he completed 11-of-17 pass attempts for 159 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-27 dropbacks.
Dart may not be a first-round draft pick, but he could very well be a Day 2 pick as a high-end backup. The quarterback didn't exactly light the stat sheets on fire, but he did just enough to lead Ole Miss to a must-win game to keep their College Playoff hopes alive.
Next Game: at Florida, Saturday, Nov. 23, noon ET
One 2025 NFL Draft QB sleeper who turned heads in Week 11: Will Howard, Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes weren't exactly known for having quarterbacks to succeed at the NFL level. That was until C.J. Stroud was selected second-overall by the Houston Texans in 2023, and he led the team to the playoffs as a rookie. Two years after Stroud's departure, Ohio State hit the transfer portal and landed WIll Howard from Kansas State. While he wasn't exactly lighting the world on fire, he did have a big game in Week 11.
Ohio State took on the one-win Purdue Boilermakers in Week 11 and...it went as you would have expected. The Buckeyes picked up a 45-0 win. Howard had a solid performance, completing 21-of-26 throws for 260 yards and three touchdowns. What was most impressive about his performance was how he played when pressured by Purdue's defense. When pressured on 10-of-29 dropbacks, Howard threw eight completions for 91 yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts.
Yes, it was against a bad opponent, but Howard showed what he can do when everything goes right. However, don't expect Howard ot be drafted highly next April, if at all.
One 2025 NFL Draft QB who needs to show teams more after Week 11: Carson Beck, Georgia
No quarterback this year has cratered their draft stock like Carson Beck has. If Beck can't do anything with the players available to him on the offense, what is he going to do against NFL defenses? Look, there's still plenty of time for Beck to turn things around. But now? There is a huge debate as to whether he can actually lead an NFL franchise to success.
Which teams are in the market for a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Let's take a look at the NFL Draft order, courtesy of Tankathon.
Order Number
Team
Record
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
2-8
2
New York Giants
2-8
3
Tennessee Titans
2-7
4
Cleveland Browns
2-7
5
Las Vegas Raiders
2-7
6
New England Patriots
2-7
7
New Orleans Saints
3-7
8
New York Jets
3-7
9
Carolina Panthers
3-7
10
Miami Dolphins
3-6
11
Dallas Cowboys
3-6
12
Indianapolis Colts
4-6
13
Cincinnati Bengals
4-6
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4-6
15
Seattle Seahawks
4-5
16
Los Angeles Rams
4-5
17
Chicago Bears
4-5
18
San Francisco 49ers
5-4
19
Denver Broncos
5-5
20
Houston Texans
6-4
21
Atlanta Falcons
6-4
22
Arizona Cardinals
6-4
23
Los Angeles Chargers
6-3
24
Green Bay Packers
6-3
25
Washington Commanders
7-3
26
Baltimore Ravens
7-3
27
Pittsburgh Steelers
7-2
28
Minnesota Vikings
7-2
29
Philadelphia Eagles
7-2
30
Buffalo Bills
8-2
31
Detroit Lions
8-1
32
Kansas City Chiefs
9-0
With an overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany, the New York Giants are now in the driver's seat to select their quarterback of the future. Daniel Jones didn't inspire much confidence yet again, and from Brian Daboll's comments, it sounds likely that he will head to the bench for the remainder of the season after their Week 10 bye. Even with team owner John Mara's vote of confidence last month, it will remain to be seen if Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will be the ones making the pick.
The Tennessee Titans had Will Levis back in the starting lineup, and he played pretty well. The thing is, though, his play wasn't enough to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, losing 27-17. With this promising play, it will be interesting to see if he can follow it up and, in turn, prevent the Titans from drafting a quarterback.
The Cleveland Browns were on bye this past week. It remains to be seen if they will actually consider drafting a quarterback, or sticking with Deshaun Watson next year.
The Las Vegas Raiders overhauled their offensive coaching staff, as they haven't had much success with Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell leading the way. One way or another, the Raiders will have a new quarterback next year. Will it be through the draft, free agency, or the trade block?
The New Orleans Saints offense showed promise after Darren Rizzi replaced Dennis Allen as head coach. While the expectation is that the Saints won't be undergoing a full rebuild, Derek Carr's status as starting quarterback will come into question.
The New York Jets need to evaluate all options this offseason, as the Aaron Rodgers experiment has not panned out this year. The team is 3-7 on the year, even with the addition of Davante Adams. Whatever the regime looks like next offseason, they need to have a succession plan in place for Rodgers. That could mean drafting a quarterback.