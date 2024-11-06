In the Market: Looking at the top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft Class, Week 10 edition
By Scott Rogust
Week 10 of the college football season is in the books, and the focus will be on the state of the College Football Playoff, with the first bracket release on Nov. 5. As is the case once we reach double-digit weeks, the games get much more important. That also opens the door for draft prospects to increase their stock.
When it comes to the quarterback prospects, a lot of the top-tier ones will be playing in these important games. It will show how they deal with pressure trying to lead their teams to victory in all-important games. Week 10 showed us a bit of a preview. Let's take a look at how three of the top quarterbacks performed this past weekend.
Taking Stock: How top 2025 NFL Draft QBs fared in Week 9
Carson Beck, Georgia
For a quarterback who was viewed as the favorite to be the first one selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Carson Beck sure hasn't shown much to back up that preseason claim. Beck was supposed to take that next leap in 2025, despite losing the likes of Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey to the NFL. But this season, Beck has a big problem this season — interceptions.
This past Saturday, Georgia took on the rival Florida Gators, and it was much too close for comfort in despite what the final score suggests. Beck threw three interceptions against the Gators defense, and they were brutal. One pick was a pass from Beck that landed right into the hands of a Florida defender. Another interception happened when he threw a pass while getting sacked.
Beck threw for 309 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 25-of-40 pass attempts. All three of those interceptions took place when Beck was under pressure. According to Pro Football Focus, Beck completed just one-of-eight pass attempts for eight yards on 10 dropbacks.
Beck will have to play well to keep themselves in a Playoff spot, as they take on Ole Miss this upcoming weekend and Tennessee the following weekend.
Next Game: at No. 16 Ole Miss, Saturday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m. ET
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
The Ole Miss Rebels returned from their bye week looking to win-out the rest of the way to make it into the College Football Playoff. Jaxson Dart's play has been mixed so far this season, but he had a heck of a game when returning.
Facing off against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Dart led Ole Miss to a 63-31 blowout victory. Dart completed 25-of-31 pass attempts for 515 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Dart had just as many touchdown passes as he had incompletions. That's what kind of day Dart had in Fayetteville.
One area that Dart thrived in was with passes 20-yards or further downfield, he completed five of six attempts for 282 yards and three touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus. Even on passes between 10-19 yards, Dart completed 8-of-10 attempts for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
It will be interesting to see how Dart plays this upcoming weekend when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs.
Next Game: vs. Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m. ET
Cam Ward, Miami
Cam Ward continues to raise his NFL Draft stock week-by-week. This past Saturday, Ward and the Miami Hurricanes took on the Duke Blue Devils. It was a big deal, as Duke had one of the best pass defenses in the entire nation.
Miami was on upset alert, as they trailed 28-17 to Duke in the third quarter. Yet, Ward, much like he did against the California Golden Bears, led them to a comeback and a 53-31 decisive victory behind three second-half touchdown passes. Overall, Ward threw for 400 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception while completing 25-of-41 pass attempts. Ward thrived in the intermediate passing game, completing 6-of-10 throws for 175 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus.
Ward has already proven to be a lock to get selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. His performance against Duke helped matters. Next up for Ward is Georgia Tech.
Next Game: at Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 9, noon ET
One 2025 NFL Draft QB sleeper who turned heads in Week 10: Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
Kurtis Rourke is one of the rising stars in college football due in part to the success of the Indiana Hoosiers. Last week, Rourke was sidelined with a broken bone in his thumb. But this past Saturday, Rourke returned to the lineup and led the team to a 47-10 victory over the Michigan State Spartans.
Rourke completed 19-of-29 pass attempts for 263 yards and four touchdowns. On passes between 10-19 yards, Rourke completed 7-of-12 pass attempts for 136 yards and three touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus.
On the year, Rourke threw for 2,204 yards, 19 touchdowns, and three interceptions while completing 73.3 percent of his passes.
If Rourke keeps this up, he will see his draft stock increase further.
One 2025 NFL Draft QB who needs to show teams more after Week 10: Carson Beck, Georgia
Again, we need to see Beck clean up on the interceptions. That's not to say that Beck's stock has completely sunk. Georgia is expected to play in the College Football Playoff as long as they win the rest of the way. In that case, the games get more important, and seeing how Beck deals with the pressure could very well do him favors in terms of where he's projected to go in the NFL Draft.
Which teams are in the market for a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Let's take a look at the current NFL Draft order, courtesy of Tankathon.
- New England Patriots (2-7)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)
- New Orleans Saints (2-7)
- Carolina Panthers (2-7)
- Cleveland Browns (2-7)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)
- New York Giants (2-7)
- Miami Dolphins (2-6)
- Tennessee Titans (2-6)
- New York Jets (3-6)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-5)
- Indianapolis Colts (4-5)
- Cincinnati Bengals (4-5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)
- Seattle Seahawks (4-5)
- Los Angeles Rams (4-4)
- San Francisco 49ers (4-4)
- Chicago Bears (4-4)
- Denver Broncos (5-4)
- Arizona Cardinals (5-4)
- Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
- Atlanta Falcons (6-3)
- Green Bay Packers (6-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
- Houston Texans (6-3)
- Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)
- Minnesota Vikings (6-2)
- Washington Commanders (7-2)
- Buffalo Bills (7-2)
- Detroit Lions (7-1)
- Kansas City Chiefs (8-0)
One of the big risers in the NFL Draft order are the New Orleans Saints, who lost 23-22 to the Carolina Panthers. After this loss, the team fired head coach Dennis Allen, and they traded away top cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders. The team is obiously in need of a rebuild, A new head coach might bring that. In that case, it would not be shocking if the Saints drafted a quarterback to build around post-Derek Carr.
The Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants are all in the top seven, and all need a quarterback of the future.
The Tennessee Titans plummeted down to the No. 9 spot after they defeated the New England Patriots in overtime. It will be interesting to see how they perform the rest of the season, because if this draft order holds, they could be out of the running for a top quarterback.