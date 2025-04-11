Oldest player to make the cut at The Masters: Fred Couples in familiar territory

Fred Couples, who turned 65 back in October, has already made some history at Augusta National this week; with an opening-round 71 on Thursday, he became the second-oldest player to ever shoot under par in a Masters round. (Tom Watson shot a 71 of his own back in 2015, when he was about a month older than Couples is now.)

But the 1992 Masters champ is far from finished. That strong start had him t-14 at the start of his second round on Friday afternoon, a full three strokes clear of the expected cutline of 2-over. With some wind expected later in the day at Augusta, that number could fall even further as higher scores come in — putting Couples in great position to break his own record.

Oldest player to make the cut at The Masters: Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer gunning for history

Couples is currently the oldest player to make the cut at The Masters, doing so at 63 years, 188 days old back in 2023. He started strong that year, too, firing an opening 71 and surviving to see the weekend before eventually fading and finishing t-50 at 9-over.

Couples broke the previous record held by Bernhard Langer, who made the cut at 63 years, 79 days old in 2020. Ironically, Langer might beat Couples to the punch this time around, as he started his second round on Friday at 2-over.

No matter whether Couples makes it to the weekend or not, this is just yet another feather in the cap of his spectacular Masters resume. The sweet swinger is playing in his 40th Masters in 2025, making the cut 31 times — tied for second all time with the legendary Sam Snead. He's done so eight times since turning 50, which also ties him with Snead and puts him one short of the record held by Jack Nicklaus.