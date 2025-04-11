This Masters first-round leader trend doesn’t bode well for Justin Rose

Justin Rose has been killing Augusta National this year. Typically one of the toughest courses on the PGA Tour, Rose was the leader after the first round of The Masters, boasting a 7-under 65 after Thursday.

His putter stayed hot on Friday, finishing atop the leaderboard at -8 after his first two rounds. When he finished his round, he was the solo leader. That’s an important note because solo leaders tend to struggle as the weekend comes around.

Though Rose jumped out to an early lead over the field, Bryson DeChambeau had gained ground and was -7 when Rose finished his round on Friday. Rose is leading the pack and barring any crazy low scores on Friday could hold the lead for the first two rounds.

History shows Justin Rose should be nervous as first-round leader

According to Greg DuCharme on X, history is not on Rose’s side as the leader in the clubhouse after his first two rounds. Per DuCharme, who covers golf, in the last 40 years, only Jordan Spieth has been the solo leader in round one and went on to win the green jacket.

In the last 40 years, Jordan Spieth is the only round 1 solo leader to go on to win.



Before him was Ben Crenshaw in 1984 — Greg DuCharme (@therealGFD) April 11, 2025

Before Spieth, Ben Crenshaw was the last one back in 1984. Just more added pressure for a player looking for their first green jacket. This isn’t the first time Rose has flirted with winning a Masters Tournament.

This year marks his 20th Masters appearance and he’s finished second twice, back in 2015 and 2017. This year will also be the 17th time he’s made the cut in his 20 appearances. Along with finishing second, he has four top-five finishes at The Masters.

Rose probably feels nearly as much pressure as Rory McIlroy to win one, mainly because he’s been so close. The fact that he dominated the first round and so far, has maintained the lead through the second round shows this could be his year.

But only Spieth has accomplished what Rose hopes to this year. Saturday will be a test but Sunday will be the ultimate challenge of if he can withstand the pressure of Augusta National. The Sunday round has claimed many victims. It’s also made many players’ legacies, too.

Rose could be added to one of those lists and history suggests he might not have the perfect finish he hoped for. Then again, strange things happen at The Masters.