The Masters cut line sweats: Phil Mickelson and more big names in danger already

We’re just about done with the first day of The Masters and Augusta National is already claiming victims, as it usually does. It’s one of the toughest courses not just with the undulation, fast greens and its length, but because it tests you mentally too.

That’s why even the vets that have 20-plus rounds played at Augusta National still struggle to crowd the top of the leaderboard. It’s a course where knowledge can play to your advantage as much as it can hinder you too.

Though The Masters doesn’t cut the field before the second round, there are quite a few players that are sweating what the cut will be after Friday’s round. Equally, that will have some ground to make up as Justin Rose continues to push the threshold for the top 50 and ties.

Here are some of the big names that should be nervous just 18 holes into the 89th Masters Tournament.

Notable big names on the cusp of missing the cut at The Masters

Projected cutline after Thursday: +3 or +4

PLAYER FIRST ROUND SCORE Phil Mickelson +3 Tony Finau +3 Jon Rahm +3 (thru 16) Wyndham Clark +3 (thru 16) Billy Horschel +5 Russell Henley +7

There are currently two Masters champions that are in danger of missing the cut in Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm. Rahm was the 2023 Masters Tournament winner. Yet, his last two Masters appearances have been miserable to say the least. Last year, he barely made the cut with a 5-over 149. The cut line was 6-over 150.

If he doesn’t make the cut this year, it would be the first time in his nine Masters starts that he would miss the cut, making it to the weekend in all eight of his previous appearances. Rahm plummeted to 4-over through the first 12 holes.

Obviously, he’ll still have a chance to recover with another round on Friday, but he won’t be fortunate enough to leave strokes out there. As for Mickelson, he’s having just as much trouble as Rahm.

Mickelson, the three-time Masters champion, is looking to make his eighth-straight cut at The Masters. In his 31 starts before Thursday, he’s made the cut 28 times. Though his 3-over 75 keeps him outside the cut line as of now, he’ll have Friday to gain some ground.

Another notable player that is on the cusp of missing the cut is Tony Finau. His best finish came in 2019 when he finished tied for fifth. That was just one of three top 10 finishes. If he missed Friday’s cut line, it will be the first time in his eight Masters starts that he misses the cut.