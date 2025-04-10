The Masters cut line prediction 2025: How low will players need to go to see the weekend?

Every player in The Masters field will step onto the first tee at Augusta National on Thursday with hopes of putting on the Green Jacket come Sunday. The first step to doing that is making sure that you see the weekend and make the cut, whatever the cut line may be.

Obviously, to be a professional at this level, your goals are bigger than make the cut. The simple truth, though, is that this unbelievably difficult golf course and the pressure of a major championship can test anyone's game and, all of a sudden, getting under the cut line feels like a win in itself. That's the beauty of this championship and this course that plays host to The Masters annually.

Given what we know about the weather forecast for Augusta, the players and the field and history at The Masters, let's take a look at what fans need to know about the cut in this tournament before we get into a Masters cut line predictions based on that.

What are the cut rules at The Masters?

Because it has the smallest field among major championships, The Masters cut rules are different in that it is the Top 50 players and ties who make it to play the weekend. With a field that rarely gets over 100 players (if ever at this point), that makes sense in comparison to the rules for other majors.

In contrast, the field sizes for the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open are typically 156 players. As such, the cut rules at those three tournaments are either the Top 70 and ties of the Top 65 and ties that make it to the weekend.

The Masters did use to potentially expand the cut even further with a rule that anyone within 10 shots of the lead would play the weekend. That rule has since been eliminated.

The Masters cut line history for the last 15 years

Year Cut Line 2024 Masters +6 2023 Masters +3 2022 Masters +4 2021 Masters +3 2020 Masters (November) E 2019 Masters +3 2018 Masters +5 2017 Masters +6 2016 Masters +6 2015 Masters +2 2014 Masters +4 2013 Masters +4 2012 Masters +5 2011 Masters +1 2010 Masters +3

When you look back at The Masters cut line over recent history, it's absolutely wild that the November Masters in 2020, the 2015 tournament and the 2011 tournament are the only three iterations in the last 15 years when the cut has been better than +3. For the other 12 years at The Masters, the cut line has been between +3 and +6, which is certainly something to note.

It's definitely worth considering that it could be a little windy for the first two rounds at Augusta this week, which could raise scores. At the same time, the cut line was just +6 last year when there was a weather delay and some bad wind as well.

The Masters cut line prediction for the 2025 tournament

With what we know about history and the weather, I'm saying the cut line will end up at +6 for the 2025 Masters Tournament. Yes, it does feel like somewhat of a cop-out to pick the same line as last year. However, I actually think that last year's field could've yielded lower scores in these conditions, which made me think about going one stroke closer to par. Instead, though, I considered the ample question marks basically throughout the 95-player field with no exceptions and bumped it back up to this +6 numbers as Augusta has a way of making shaky form worse.

The Masters Make the Cut parlay

Let's have some fun if we're going to talk about the cut line and parlay some guys together and root for them to make the cut. Here's what we've got.

Rory McIlroy (-1100)

Collin Morikawa (-700)

Sergio Garcia (-250)

Patrick Reed (-250)

Keegan Bradley (-250)

Parlay odds: +266

Unless you think Rory is going to royally choke away arguably the best chance he's had at The Masters in at least a half decade, he feels safe, as does Morikawa merely with the floor that the level of ball-striking he's displaying gives him. That's where we start to get a bit riskier but I like it.

For the LIV Golf former champs at Augusta with Garcia and Reed, both enter in really nice form with great long-term feels for The Masters and playing this course well. Reed's history is better than Garica's, particularly of late, but Garcia's form worldwide has been impeccable while Reed has only flashed. That balances out and I love them to, at minimum, see the weekend.

That leads us to Keegan Bradley. While he's not been in the mix really ever here, since requalifying in 2023, he's finished in the Top 25 back-to-back times. With strong approach play of late, I think he can get into the weekend.

Golf betting record in 2025: 10-40-0, +26.385 Units (-4 Units at Valero)

Note: All lines are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. All bets are 1 unit. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.