Justin Rose Masters finishes, major championship history and golf career

Call it deja vu all over again, but Justin Rose came into the 2025 Masters Tournament looking like he was going to absolutely blitz the field, much in the same manner that he did just four years ago when he was the first-round leader. While the likes of Corey Conners and defending champion Scottie Scheffler posted terrific numbers in the opening round at Augusta National Golf Club, it was Rose who quickly roared past them to take an early lead at The Masters.

With the closest chasers at -4 in the first round of The Masters, Rose's stellar play saw him bolt out to sit at -5 through just his first nine holes. He then quickly added another birdie on the back-nine to push an early lead to two strokes.

Given this run to start the 2025 tournament and his recent memorable run at The Masters as well, fans were wondering if he's ever won a Green Jacket and just what his major championship pedigree looks like.

Has Justin Rose ever won The Masters?

Justin Rose has never won The Masters after playing the major championship event 19 times coming into the 2025 tournament. However, that doesn't mean that Rose hasn't enjoyed an immense amount of success at Augusta, nor does it meean that he's a stranger to the top of the leaderboard, especially early in the tournament.

Rose has notched six Top 10 finishes as well as 11 Top 20 finishes at The Masters in his career. Furthermore, he was the runner-up after losing to Sergio Garcia in a playoff back in 2017 and was the first-round leader by three strokes in 2021 before falling back to the field in Hideki Matsuyama's historic victory.

Justin Rose Masters finishes in his career

Here's a look year-by-year in reverse chronological order of Justin Rose's finishes at The Masters.

Year Justin Rose's Masters Finishing Position 2024 Masters Missed Cut 2023 Masters T-16th 2022 Masters Missed Cut 2021 Masters 7th 2020 Masters T-23rd 2019 Masters Missed Cut 2018 Masters T-12th 2017 Masters 2nd (Lost in Playoff) 2016 Masters T-10th 2015 Masters T-2nd 2014 Masters T-14th 2013 Masters T-25th 2012 Masters T-8th 2011 Masters T-11th 2009 Masters T-20th 2008 Masters T-36th 2007 Masters T-5th 2004 Masters T-22nd 2003 Masters T-39th

The hot start for Rose at the 2025 Masters Tournament certainly caught some people by surprise given that the Englishman missed the cut at Augusta in two of the last three trips here. However, given his track record and all of the high finishes, he's clearly comfortable on this golf course and has the ability to go quite low, most recently evidenced in the aforementioned first-round lead in 2021 when he fired off a 7-under 65 to start the tournament with the closest player sitting a 3-under at the time.

And it's also worth noting that, while he does have two missed cuts in three years, he also has two Top 16 finishes in the last four years. It's not about consistency when the pop years are that good.

Has Justin Rose ever won a major championship?

While Rose hasn't won The Masters before, he has won a major championship, capturing victory at the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion for his lone major win. In some of the most brutal conditions in recent U.S. Open history in which no player finished at even-par or better for the tournament, Rose was the steady-eddy who outlasted Jason Day and Phil Mickelson with no round worse than 1-over for the week to get his maiden and, to this day, only major championship triumph.

Having said that, his one victory doesn't mention the fact that he's also finished runner-up at a major four separate times. He did so at The Masters in both 2015 and 2017 but also at The Open Championship in 2018 and again last year in 2024. Furthermore, his first-ever major as an amateur was the 1998 Open Championship when he finished T4, registering a Top 5 before turning pro.

How many wins does Justin Rose have in his golf career?

While Rose only has the one major championship victory leading into the 2025 Masters Tournament, he has 25 wins as a professional worldwide in his career, including 11 times hoisting the trophy on the PGA Tour, the most recent of which was a three-stroke victory over Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Additionally, he also has 11 wins on the European/DP World Tour, which is actually when his first win came as a professional at the 2002 Dunhill Championship. His last victory came at the Turkish Airlines Open in 2018.