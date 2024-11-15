Ole Miss should be glad the BCS isn’t in charge of CFP rankings
Ole Miss fans can be mad all they want at the College Football Playoff committee about Georgia being ranked just one spot under them after they beat them 28-10 last week in Oxford. If the BCS were still a thing, that result would have meant nothing.
BCSKnowsHow.com simulated what the BCS standings would look like and did a side-by-side comparison to the College Football Playoff rankings.
In that simulation, Georgia was ranked No. 10 and Ole Miss was still ranked No. 11. So much for knocking off a team ranked in the top five in the BCS era.
So for all you BCS supporters that feel it would have done right by teams with an expanded playoff, you have your answer. Not all teams were on the unfortunate side like Ole Miss though. The BCS wasn’t perfect but could a modified system that takes qualities of both the BCS and CFP selection committee work?
Be mad at the CFP selection committee all you want, it’s still better than the BCS
According to that X account, a lot of teams wouldn’t be happy with the BCS rankings, particularly teams ranked in the bottom half of the top 25.
Miami would be ranked 12th, which is three spots down from their CFP ranking. Kansas State, Colorado and Washington State were all bumped down. Boise State would be ranked at No. 13 and Iowa State would still be ranked at No. 25.
One team the BCS would favor though is Army. The Black Knights are clearly not on the College Football Playoff committees favorites list. The BCS however would have rewarded them for having a good season, ranking them at No. 17.
For the most part, though, the teams currently ranked in the playoff would still be in if the BCS was the standard again. They’d be ranked slightly different, but for the most part, they’re pretty much the same.
So which system is better? I guess it doesn’t really matter. The only real difference is the BCS isn’t grossly obsessed with the Big Ten or SEC like the committee is. The BCS likes brands, but it likes parity too.