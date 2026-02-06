Which Olympic hockey teams have the most NHL players? Breaking down pro talent

The 2026 Winter Olympics have finally arrived, and it is a huge one for NHL fans. This is the first time that players from the NHL will be allowed to compete in the Winter Olympics since 2014. Its return is much more exciting, considering the influx of young stars who can now compete, such as Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews.

The NHL provided a preview last year with the 4 Nations Face-Off. But this time, in Milan, Italy, eight men’s hockey teams will be competing for the gold medal. So, which NHL players will represent each country in the 2026 Winter Olympics? Here's the full breakdown.

United States (25)

Matt Boldy, F, Minnesota Wild

Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Eichel, F, Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Hughes, F, New Jersey Devils

Jake Guentzel, F, Tampa Bay Lightning

Clayton Keller, F, Utah Mammoth

Dylan Larkin, F, Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

J.T. Miller, F, New York Rangers

Brock Nelson, F, Colorado Avalanche

Brady Tkachuk, F, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, F, Florida Panthers

Tage Thompson, F, Buffalo Sabres

Vincent Trocheck, F, New York Rangers

Brock Faber, D, Minnesota Wild

Noah Hanifin, D, Vegas Golden Knights

Quinn Hughes, D, Minnesota Wild

Jackson LaCombe, D, Anaheim Ducks

Charlie McAvoy, D, Boston Bruins

Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators

Jaccob Slavin, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Zach Werenzki, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets

Jake Oettinger, G, Dallas Stars

Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins

A bold strategy, the United States brought back the majority of the 4 Nations Face-Off team that fell short to Canada in the Finals. Players like Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) and Quinn Hughes (Minnesota Wild) stand out. Not to mention, they have superstar Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets) in net. However, the decision to leave off some young legitimate scorers like Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars and Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens could come back to haunt them.

Canada (25)

Sam Bennett, F, Florida Panthers

Macklin Celebrini, F, San Jose Sharks

Sidney Crosby, F, Pittsburgh Penguins

Brandon Hagel, F, Tampa Bay Lightning

Bo Horvat, F, New York Islanders

Seth Jarvis, F, Carolina Hurricanes

Nathan MacKinnon, F, Colorado Avalanche

Brad Marchand, F, Florida Panthers

Mitch Marner, F, Vegas Golden Knights

Connor McDavid, F, Edmonton Oilers

Sam Reinhart, F, Florida Panthers

Mark Stone, F, Vegas Golden Knights

Nick Suzuki, F, Montreal Canadiens

Tom Wilson, F, Washington Capitals

Drew Doughty, D, Los Angeles Kings

Thomas Harley, D, Dallas Stars

Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche

John Morrissey, D, Winnipeg Jets

Colton Parayko, D, St. Louis Blues

Travis Sanheim, D, Philadelphia Flyers

Shea Theodore, D, Vegas Golden Knights

Devon Toews, D, Colorado Avalanche

Jordan Binnington, G, St. Louis Blues

Darcy Kuemper, G, Los Angeles Kings

Logan Thompson, G, Washington Capitals

Canada is always going to have the most stacked roster, considering the majority of the NHL’s top players are from Canada. The team is led by Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) and Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche). The thing is, unlike the United States, Canada did change up their roster from the 4 Nations Face-Off, adding newcomers Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks), Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens) and Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals). Canada should be considered the favorite to win gold.

Sweden (25)

Jesper Bratt, F, New Jersey Devils

Joel Eriksson Ek, F, Minnesota Wild

Filip Forsberg, F, Nashville Predators

Pontus Homberg, F, Tampa Bay Lightning

Marcus Johansson, F, Minnesota Wild

Adrian Kempe, F, Los Angeles Kings

Gabriel Landeskog, F, Colorado Avalanche

Elias Lindholm, F, Boston Bruins

William Nylander, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

Elias Pettersson, F, Vancouver Canucks

Rickard Rakell, F, Pittsburgh Penguins

Lucas Raymond, F, Detroit Red Wings

Alexander Wennberg, F, San Jose Sharks

Mika Zibanejad, F, New York Rangers

Rasumus Andersson, D, Vegas Golden Knights

Philip Broberg, D, St. Louis Blues

Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D, Toronto Maple Leafs

Gustav Forsling, D, Florida Panthers

Victor Hedman, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

Hampus Lindholm, D, Boston Bruins

Erik Karlsson, D, Pittsburgh Penguins

Filip Gustavsson, D, Minnesota Wild

Jacob Markstrom, G, New Jersey Devils

Jesper Wallstedt, G, Minnesota Wild

Sweden, much like the United States and Canada, has full a roster of NHL players. Sweden has star power with the likes of Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning), Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers) and William Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs). But their strength may be at goaltending, especially with the Minnesota Wild duo of Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt.

Finland (24)

Joel Armia, F, Los Angeles Kings

Sebastian Aho, F, Carolina Hurricanes

Mikael Granlund, F, Anaheim Ducks

Erik Haula, F, Nashville Predators

Roope Hintz, F, Dallas Stars

Kaapo Kakko, F, Seattle Kraken

Oliver Kapanen, F, Montreal Canadiens

Joel Kiviranta, F, Colorado Avalanche

Artturi Lehkonen, F, Colorado Avalanche

Anton Lundell, F, Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen, F, Florida Panthers

Mikko Rantanen, F, Dallas Stars

Teuvo Teravainen, F, Chicago Blackhawks

Eeli Tolvanen, F, Seattle Kraken

Miro Heiskanen, D, Dallas Stars

Henri Jokiharju, D, Boston Bruins

Esa Lindell, D, Dallas Stars

Olli Maatta, D,Utah Mammoth

Nikolas Matinpalo, D, Ottawa Senators

Niko Mikkola, D, Florida Panthers

Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Philadelphia Flyers

Joonas Korpisalo, Boston Bruins*

Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators

Finland falls one player short of having a full NHL roster. The only non-NHL player on the roster is Mikko Lehtonen of the ZSC Lions of Sweden’s National League. Lehtonen used to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets. Speaking of Lehtonen, he will be a flag bearer for Finland in the Opening Ceremony. It’s still a loaded roster for Finland with Mikko Rantanen (Dallas Stars) and Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes) standing out.

Switzerland (10)

Kevin Fiala, F, Los Angeles Kings

Nico Hischier, F, New Jersey Devils

Philipp Kurashev, F, San Jose Sharks

Timo Meier, F, New Jersey Devils

Nino Niederreiter, F, Winnipeg Jets

Pius Suter, F, St. Louis Blues

Roman Josi, D, Nashville Predators

J.J. Moser, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jonas Siegenthaler, D, New Jersey Devils

Akira Schmid, G, Vegas Golden Knights

Switzerland is sending 10 players from the NHL to the Olympics, and it will mostly be forwards from the NHL, with Nico Hischier and Timo Meier of the New Jersey Devils and Kevin Fiala of the Los Angeles Kings being the most notable. Not to mention Roman Josi (Nashville Predators), who was long known as one of the top defenders in the NHL

Czechia (12)

Radek Faksa, F, Dallas Stars

Tomas Hertl, F, Vegas Golden Knights

David Kampf, F, Vancouver Canucks

Martin Necas, F, Colorado Avalanche

Ondrej Palat, F, New York Islanders

David Pastrnak, F, Boston Bruins

Pavel Zacha, F, Boston Bruins

Radko Gudas, D, Anaheim Ducks

Filip Hronek, D, Vancouver Canucks

Lukas Dostal, G, Anaheim Ducks

Karel Vejmelka, G, Utah Mammoth

Dan Vladar, G, Philadelphia Flyers

Czechia will have the fifth-most NHL talent in the Olympics this year. David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins) is the obvious star of the team, as he currently has 71 points (22 goals, 49 assists) through 52 games this season. Pastrnak will also be a flag bearer for Czechia in the Opening Ceremony. They still have some legit talent alongside him, such as Martin Necas (Colorado Avalanche), Pavel Zacha (Bruins) and Tomas Hertl (Golden Knights). Czechia’s goaltending is solid, with Dan Vladar (Philadelphia Flyers), Karel Vejmelka (Utah Mammoth) and Lukas Dostal (Anaheim Ducks) all having good seasons for their respective teams.

Slovakia (7)

Dalibor Dvorsky, F, St. Louis Blues

Martin Pospisil, F, Calgary Flames

Pavol Regenda, F, San Jose Sharks

Juraj Slafkovsky, F, Montreal Canadiens

Erik Cernak, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

Martin Fehervary, D, Washington Capitals

Simon Nemec, D, New Jersey Devils

Slovakia has seven NHL players making the trip to Milan. One standout is forward Juraj Slafkovsky, who is one of the many young forwards shining on the Montreal Canadiens, as evidenced by his 45 points through 57 games.

Germany (6)

Leon Draisaitl, F, Edmonton Oilers

JJ Peterka, F, Utah Mammoth

Tim Stützle, F, Ottawa Senators

Nico Sturm, F, Minnesota Wild

Moritz Seider, D, Detroit Red Wings

Philipp Grubauer, G, Seattle Kraken

Germany may not have the most NHL talent quantity wise, but they do have quality. Leon Draisaitl (Oilers), set to be the flag bearer for Germany, is one of the top stars in the game, and that's while playing on the same NHL team as Connor McDavid. His forward group features J.J. Peterka (Mammoth) and Tim Stützle (Ottawa Senators). Oh, and Germany has one of the top NHL defenders in Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings). It may not be a lot of talent numbers wise, but Germany has some legitimate star power.

Latvia (5)

Teddy Blueger, F, Vancouver Canucks

Zemgus Girgensons, F, Tampa Bay Lightning

Uvis Balinskis, D, Florida Panthers

Elvis Merzlikins, G, Columbus Blue Jackets

Arturs Silovs, G, Pittsburgh Penguins

Latvia has five NHL players going to Italy. Their strength in terms of NHL talent is at goaltender. Elvis Merzlikins has a 3.49 goals allowed average in 21 games with the Blue Jackets, while Arturs Silovs owns a 2.97 goals allowed average through 25 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Denmark (4)

Oliver Bjorkstrand, F, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikolaj Ehlers, F, Carolina Hurricanes

Lars Eller, F, Ottawa Senators

Frederik Andersen, G, Carolina Hurricanes

Denmark has one of the top scorers on the Carolina Hurricanes in Nikolaj Ehlers, who was signed after a strong stint with the Winnipeg Jets. Ehlers has 42 points through 56 games with Carolina, the fourth-most on the team. Also joining Ehlers from Carolina is Frederik Andersen, who was relegated to backup duty because of the emergence of Brandon Bussi.

France (1)

Alexandre Texier, F, Montreal Canadiens

France has just one NHL player on their roster, and that’s Alexandre Texier of the Montreal Canadiens. Texier, a scoring forward, was acquired from the St. Louis Blues. In 30 games this year, he has seven goals and 10 assists to his credit. France also features 40-year-old Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken until 2024, but he currently plays in Switzerland.

Italy (0)

Italy is the only team without NHL representation, and they will look to win in front of their home crowd. We’ll see if Italy can pull off an upset in the group stage against the likes of Sweden, Finland, and Slovakia.