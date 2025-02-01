OMG: Mets seemingly move on from Jose Iglesias with latest signing
By Jacob Mountz
As of today, utility infielder and unlikely pop star Jose Iglesias is still on the free-agent market. The lack of a market for Iglesias is somewhat perplexing, especially after hitting .337 through 270 at-bats as a bench piece with the New York Mets last season. Making his stay in New York even more memorable was his performance, not as a hitter, but as a singer.
Mets fans were treated to a live performance of “OMG,” Iglesias’ hit song that quickly became a Citi Field favorite. After just one year in Queens, Iglesias certainly left an indelible mark on the Mets organization; but sadly, it seems it will be his only year with the team. New York has shown little to no interest in their fan favorite utility infielder. And as evinced by the Mets’ latest signing, the roster role he occupied in 2024 is now filled.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Mets' Nick Madrigal signing signals end of Jose Iglesias era in New York
The Mets reportedly signed former Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal to a one-year contract on Friday, giving them a player whose profile sure looks a lot like Iglesias — albeit with more downside risk. A former first-round pick of the Chicago White Sox, Madrigal made the move across town in 2021 as part of the Craig Kimbrel trade. But he's struggled to live up to his prospect hype in the years since: Last season, he slashed .221/.280/.256/.535 with no home runs through just 86 at-bats at the MLB level, battling a fractured hand along the way.
It seems Iglesias was a much more productive option at the plate, at least based on his recent track record. As explained by Anthony DiComo on MLB.com, Madrigal’s offense has been on a downward trend.
"The No. 4 overall pick of the White Sox in the 2018 Draft, Madrigal batted .317 his first two big league seasons but hasn't reached such lofty heights since, producing a .251/.304/.312 slash line since that time.”
Madrigal started his career as a projected plus bat but has regressed significantly. However, there are still two upsides: Like Iglesias, Madrigal rarely strikes out, and like Iglesias, his defense at multiple spots on the infield has been excellent.
Competition for a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster figures to be intense, especially for infielders. Among the contenders for a spot on the dirt are Luisangel Acuna, Ronny Mauricio, Jett Williams, Jeff McNeil and Brett Baty. It is thought that, if ready, some of these defensively flexible options will see time in the outfield, but with the impending promotion of Drew Gilbert, the Mets’ options are limited there are well.
In any case, it seems McNeil will definitely occupy a roster spot if he isn't traded. And if Pete Alonso should return, the Mets’ roster options will only continue to shrink, casting doubt on Madrigal’s future as a regular with the big-league team. This signing was likely just a move for cheap infield depth with at least some upside, assuming Madrigal’s bat can deliver like it did in his first two seasons. If he pans out, he'll replicate Iglesias' run from last season at minimal cost. If it doesn't, New York will just give the next talented young guy a chance.