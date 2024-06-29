Mets celebrate win with Jose Iglesias on-field performance of 'OMG'
Whether we're talking about Creed and the Texas Rangers, Callum Scott with the Boston Red Sox and then later taken by the Philadelphia Phillies, or a number of others (many of which we've probably never heard about), MLB is quite familiar with a team adopting a song as their anthem. But the New York Mets have a special flavor to the song that's taking over their 2024 season.
And no, Grimace, it's not "Ba-da-ba-ba-ba, I'm Lovin' It!" Instead, it's the new single, "OMG", performed by their utility infielder Jose Iglesias. Of course, the song was released under his stage name, Candelita.
The Cuban-born major-league journeyman dropped the new track this year and it quickly became part of the Mets season. But as of late, it's become a legitimate sensation around the team. The club has been using it for a bit now whenever the Mets hit a home run as it's played over the stadium speakers and now there are some new elements.
One new element that we saw on Friday night in a game at Citi Field against the Houston Astros was an "OMG" sign that they held in the dugout to accompany the song after a home run.
That, however, was just the start.
Jose Iglesias sings OMG after Mets win at Citi Field
After the Mets secured the win over the Astros, 7-2, Iglesias took to the infield again at Citi Field but exchanged his mitt for a microphone as he gave the fans in attendance a live performance of his rapidly-becoming-a-hit-at-least-among-baseball-or-Mets-fans song. And whether you're a fan of the team in Queens or not, you can't deny that it was an electric scene.
I can't express sincerely enough what an absolute bop of a song this is. It's immediately going in the rotation on Spotify and for good reason. It's high-energy, it's catchy and it just slaps. That's just a simple truth, regardless of if your fan allegiances align with the Mets or not.
But seeing the Mets clearly rallying around this tune and legitimately being galvanized by "OMG" is something pretty special in itself as well. Vibes were extremely low in New York for the first two months or so of the season. However, right about when Grimace -- who was also in attendance for Iglesias' concert on Friday, as well as for the game -- and then this song came into their lives, things turned around.
Now, after the win over Houston, the Mets are 40-39 and just one game back of the final NL Wild Card spot. That seemed outlandish to think of as even possible not long ago but, OMG, here we are. And we have a banger of a soundtrack to enjoy while we watch this rise up the standings as well.