On brand: Russell Wilson's Pro Bowl mess is the real reason Steelers can't afford to pay him
By Kinnu Singh
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games have been far from a positive viewing experience. After an unsightly display of mini-games and competitions, the events are finally coming to an underwhelming end with a seven-on-seven flag football game between the two league’s two conferences.
If there was anything positive to take away from the Pro Bowl, it was the friendly reminder the Pittsburgh Steelers received to not re-sign veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.
The 36-year-old quarterback earned a Pro Bowl invitation after numerous other AFC quarterbacks, including Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, turned down the opportunity to participate.
Russell Wilson was sacked, intercepted by offensive players in Pro Bowl
Wilson earned an opportunity to enter the Pro Bowl in the second quarter. The AFC faced a 33-16 deficit when Wilson entered the game, and he did little to help his team climb out of the hole.
Wilson was sacked by Dallas Cowboys kick return specialist KeVonte Turpin. Then, he turned the ball over on downs after failing to connect with tight end Brock Bowers on fourth down.
To add insult to injury, Wilson was intercepted by Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs on a two-point attempt in the final minutes of the game.
While the game was anything but serious, Wilson’s late-season performance seems to have spilled over into Pro Bowl.
Wilson, who signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh last offseason, brought hope to the franchise early in the season. After being sidelined for the first six games due to a calf injury, the veteran made his debut in Week 7 and won five of his first six starts. Pittsburgh appeared to be on their way to an AFC North title after a divisional victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Then, the weather began to cool and the Steelers melted. Wilson led the team to five straight losses to end the season, culminating with a 28-14 trouncing against Baltimore in the wild-card round.
Wilson found great success early in his career, but he is no longer the quarterback who led the Seattle Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. At this stage of his career, Wilson can’t bring much to Pittsburgh other than continued mediocrity.