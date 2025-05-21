One Falcons player Team USA can’t pass up for Olympic Flag Football

Admittedly, I am a bit old school. I am not all that excited about NFL players participating in Olympic Flag Football, mostly because football is a gladiator sport where everyone gets hurt. It may have been a generation ago, but former Georgia Bulldogs and New England Patriots star Robert Edwards blew his knee out playing football in the sand at the Pro Bowl in Hawaii. He nearly lost his leg from it.

But Olympic Flag Football could might maybe be sort of different! Regardless, flag football is a great way for people to fall in love with the game, long before putting on the pads. With the 2028 Summer Olympic Games being in Los Angeles, it will be a great exhibition for many of the NFL's top stars to take part in. I did grow up in Atlanta when the Summer Olympics were here way, way back in 1996.

So of the handful of Atlanta Falcons that could conceivably represent Team USA in this new Olympic endeavor, I am throwing my hat into the ring for native Angeleno and former USC Trojans star Drake London. It is not just that he is from the area, but that his skill set might actually translate the best to being able take home the gold effortlessly as a dominant possession receiver. He may be unstoppable under this format.

London's physical frame as a former basketball player may play a huge part in him making Team USA.

Why Drake London is my pick to represent Atlanta Falcons for Team USA

Yes, there were other Falcons stars I considered. Bijan Robinson may be the betting favorite to represent Atlanta in this newfangled endeavor, but he plays running back and will have had three more years of wear and tear on his body in the backfield by the time 2028 rolls around. Michael Penix Jr. could be a lot of fun, too. The only problem is that just one guy can play quarterback at a time, meaning Penix must become a superstar if he wants to make the cut.

The two other players I considered were Jessie Bates III on defense, and even guard Chris Lindstrom, since he might be our best player on the team regardless of position. In the end, the career trajectory of London's growing game and the fact that the 2028 Summer Olympics will be in his native Los Angeles seals the deal for me. Again, I expect for Team USA to dominate like it does in basketball.

While the United States has more football talent than anyone, I think it is incredibly important for Team USA to select players who will represent our country well. No bad seeds! This is about growing football. The right collection of stars will align when the time comes, should the NFLPA allow for players to go represent their countries. London seems to check every box that I would want for this.

A lot can change between now and then, but London could get the opportunity of a lifetime in 2028.