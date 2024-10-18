One move every NFC North team should make at the NFL trade deadline
The NFC North might be the best division in football.
Heading into the season, it was the Packers and Lions that stood atop the division, looking to compete for the division title and enter the postseason. But after great starts by the Vikings and Bears, each team in the NFC North is 4-2 or better through Week 6. There's a realistic chance that this division puts three or even four teams into the NFL playoffs this season.
The NFC North truly has a chance to put together a special season as a collective. But before then, there is still time for each and every one of these teams to improve their rosters before the NFL Trade Deadline.
Green Bay Packers: Trade from their WR depth
The Green Bay Packers have so much wide receiver talent that they don't know what to do with it all. Jayden Reed has broken out as the team's top superstar receiver with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs following behind him.
That leaves Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath and Bo Melton as very talented backup wide outs. While these three can provide solid depth for the Packers, Green Bay would be better off adding more draft capital or some depth on defense by trading one of these three backup wide outs.
Green Bay could likely add a day two pick in the NFL Draft for one of them. There are plenty of teams that are desperate for a young receiver, and Green Bay could benefit from the hot market by shipping someone away.
Detroit Lions: Acquire another edge rusher
The Detroit Lions have one of the more talented offenses in the entire league. Their running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs creates problems for every single opposing defense. Amon Ra St-Brown and Jameson Williams are dangerous on the outside.
For the first month and a half of the season, Detroit also had the DPOY frontrunner in Aidan Hutchinson. But Hutchinson recently suffered a brutal season-ending leg injury that required immediate surgery. Now, the Lions are left without their game wrecker on defense and they need to quickly try to make a trade for anyone to replace him.
They won't find a single player on the trade market that's as impactful as Hutch, but they can look to add one or two rotational edge rushers to come in and try to replace half his production. Detroit needs to do a lot to replace his presence on the defensive line.
Chicago Bears: Add depth in the secondary
The Chicago Bears' secondary is very injured right now. They currently have Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon, Terell Smith and Tyrique Stevenson missing time. The biggest move that Chicago should make would be adding depth to the backend of their defense, however they need to do it.
The Bears have a plethora of healthy running backs who they could deal to add to their secondary.
The biggest priority is to keep the defense healthy and on the field, so they can back up the rookie signal caller, Caleb Williams. Williams needs the support to help him grow and develop. If the defense falls apart, Williams will find himself playing from behind too often for Chicago's liking.
Minnesota Vikings: Find a spot for Dallas Turner
The Minnesota Vikings spent their first round pick on Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner. Since drafting him, Turner hasn't moved up into the starting lineup on the depth chart just yet. He sits behind Andrew Van Ginkel, who's played rather well.
But Minnesota needs to find more playing time for the young rookie linebacker. Turner is incredibly talented and shouldn't waste away on the Minnesota sidelines. Whether they need to move Turner around or move Van Ginkel to a new spot, Turner needs to find his way into the starting 11 on the Vikings' defense.
The team will be better off, now and in the future, if Turner has the chance to find his footing in professional football. The sooner that Turner begins getting real reps, the better.