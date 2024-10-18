Fansided

One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline

The NFL Trade Deadline is known to be the slowest of the four major sports. However, that's changed in recent years, with names like Von Miller, Christian McCaffrey, and Jalen Ramsey becoming game-changers in new homes midseason. Who would be the perfect fit for each team looking for a spark?

By Nick Villano

Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
10 of 32
Next

Denver Broncos - Chuba Hubbard

Speaking of team that’s desperate for a running game, the Denver Broncos could very much use a great back. Chuba Hubbard has been the one bright spot on the Panthers this season. He’s third in the NFL in rushing yards with just under 500 in six games, ahead of the likes of Bijan Robinson, Josh Jacobs, and Alvin Kamara. He’s done this on just 86 attempts, while the two players ahead of him (Derrick Henry and Jordan Mason) have 119 and 114 attempts, respectively. 

Hubbard is able to be incredibly efficient with his runs. He’s averaging 5.6 yards per rush, but he only has three rushes for over 20 yards. That means his averages are coming from good, hard runs in the trenches. You know who would love that type of player? Sean Payton.

We know why the Broncos would love Hubbard. They could have a true thunder-and-lightning situation with Hubbard on the roster. He’s shown a propensity to take the brunt runs while someone else can break out. Maybe Javonte Williams could be that player this season and someone else can jump into that role next year. Plus, we just don’t want to see Bo Nix throwing the football anymore. 

Why would the Panthers do this? Well, they did draft Jonathan Brooks pretty high, and he will be returning from his torn ACL recovery relatively soon. The Panthers should just go all in on him and get something decent for Hubbard, who has always played above his head for the Panthers. 

Home/NFL