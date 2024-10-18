One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Detroit Lions - Keion White
The Detroit Lions need to get a pass rusher. They lost the sack leader in the NFL when Aidan Hutchinson suffered a serious injury that will cost him all of the regular season. We might have seen the last of Hutchinson this season. It’s devastating news for the Lions, but they have to move on. This is the closest the Lions have been to legit Super Bowl contention in… maybe ever.
They cannot waste this opportunity. It’s time to put your money and your assets where your mouth is. This isn’t a team that doesn’t take a chance, and they must do it with their assets here. There are some interesting pass rushers on the market, but the move that makes sense for the Lions now is to call the New England Patriots, a historical trade partner for them.
Keion White has four sacks in six games. He’s a 2023 second-round pick, so the Patriots won’t let him go for nothing. He is a monster on the defensive line (6’5, 285 lbs.). It has everything the Lions will look for. White is good enough to take over for Hutchinson in the short term, and when he returns (whether that’s the playoffs or next season), he’s good enough and cheap enough to play alongside Hutchinson.
The Patriots might put an insane price on White due to his youth and where they are as a franchise, but that price should be met. Asking for a first-round pick? Sure. Add another pick to that? Do it. White isn’t the best pass rusher in the league, but he’s growing and could be something great.