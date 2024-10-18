One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Green Bay Packers - Bradley Chubb
The Green Bay Packers are steeped in the most competitive division in the NFL. The Lions, Vikings, Bears, and Packers could all theoretically win the division. Anything can happen, and truly all four teams could make the playoffs. That sounds insane, but every team in this division has at least a .667 win percentage. The Vikes are undefeated, and the Lions have one loss in six games.
The Packers lost Jordan Love for a few weeks, but they survived. Now he’s back, and he’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The offense seems unstoppable, so the way to beat the Packers is to outscore them. That hasn’t really worked, either, as the Packers defense has been solid. They’ve only allowed 20 points per game, good for top 10 in the league.
It still makes sense to add talent on the defense, especially when the Packers can buy low on a superstar. Bradley Chubb once cost the Miami Dolphins a first-round pick, but he’s coming off a major knee injury, and they are going nowhere. They already have his replacement in Chop Robinson, and Chubb would be better served rushing the passer on a contender.
The Packers are a pretty good fit, and Chubb can still continue to rehab his torn ACL until he’s ready to go. The Packers need him in the second half of the season, and he’s on pace to be ready then.