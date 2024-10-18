One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Kansas City Chiefs - Tyler Lockett
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of receivers, but none of them are really that good. After Patrick Mahomes hurt Rashee Rice, they lost the chance to have a number-one receiver. They have Xavier Worthy, but he’s a rookie. Juju Smith-Schuster was picked up off the scrap heap. Hollywood Brown got hurt and is out for most, if not all, of the season. Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, and Mecole Hardman are just there. The Chiefs need a number one to help with a sputtering offense (he says while the team is 5-0) as Travis Kelce still finds his sea legs.
We’ve heard the interesting names but with Davante Adams and Amari Cooper off the board already, the Chiefs have to get creative. Tyler Lockett would be an amazing addition to this team.
The Seattle Seahawks have Lockett’s replacement in Jaxson Smith-Njigba. He’s looked better and better each week. Lockett has been decent this season, but the Seahawks could be really good with or without Lockett. So, they can get a decent return for Lockett while not losing much on offense.
It really feels like the right match. The Chiefs won’t have to give up everything to make the deal happen, and the Seahawks can get the most out of the Chiefs because they don’t hoard assets as they try to make a three-peat happen.