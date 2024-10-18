One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Atlanta Falcons - Jayden Peevy
The Carolina Panthers are once again in the running for worst team in the NFL. They have benched their first-overall pick from a year ago for Andy Dalton. The offense has some players on it, even with Adam Thielen on IR. The defense has some talent, but it leaves something to be desired. Still, all Panthers players are probably available for the right price.
Would they consider trading within the division? Sure, why not? The Panthers are not going to compete with the Atlanta Falcons anytime soon, and the South is going to be the most competitive division down the stretch. That likely means they are going to pay the best prices for veteran talent.
We can see the Falcons going after a pass rusher at the deadline to help with their defensive efforts. The Falcons are at the bottom of the league with just five sacks this season. There aren’t many pass rushers on the market, although there are some. However, Jayden Peevy would be a very reasonable option.
The Panthers made the bizarre decision to cut Peevy despite leading the team in sacks from the defensive tackle position last week. They re-signed him to the practice squad, which makes this an even stranger situation. The Falcons could just sign Peevy themselves if they guarantee a roster position, but we see the Panthers putting Peevy back on the main roster and accepting what they can for him.