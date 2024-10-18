One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Miami Dolphins - Gardner Minshew
What’s happening under center in Las Vegas is pretty odd. It seems like the Raiders just can’t quit Gardner Minshew. Someone needs to take the Gardner Minshew from this coaching staff. If they are going to go with youth, they need to go all in on it. Minshew under center does not good for anyone.
So the Raiders send Minsher to the Miami Dolphins, who are still alive this season. It’s pretty perfect. Minshew has saved seasons before when star QBs go down with injuries. With Minshew, the Dolphins can go slow with Tua Tagovailoa’s rehab.
This could potentially save the Dolphins season. They should honestly do this deal now. The team is once again starting Tyler Huntley, who they picked up off the street after he couldn’t make the Cleveland Browns. He’s a fine backup in the right system, but this isn’t the right system. Minshew makes some mistakes, but he’s consistent for the most part. He has an over 70% completion percentage this season.
With this receiving core, Minshew could get the ball in their hands and let them do their dirty work. We’re not sure Huntley can do that, and we’re positive Skyler Thompson can’t. Minshew can at least move the ball down the field. One doesn’t need much with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham Jr. on the depth chart.