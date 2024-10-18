One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Minnesota Vikings - Haason Reddick
Sometimes, negotiating from a position without need is a strength. The Minnesota Vikings have a great defense led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores. They lost Danielle Hunter this offseason, but they replaced him with Jonathan Greenard. They don’t technically need help on the pass rush. The Vikings are tied for third in the league with 20 sacks as a defense. Let’s add to that and make this defense pure devastation.
Haason Reddick has been a menace for the New York Jets, and they are just looking for a resolution. They likely don’t care much about what the compensation is, they just want Reddick to go somewhere else. Minnesota is somewhere else, and Flores won’t deal with this nonsense. Reddick would come in with something to prove, and the Vikings can afford to give him a long-term deal.
What is Reddick looking for in a contract? It could be an insane ask, but he did just fire his agents and hire new ones. We’d be terrified for Reddick’s prospects of playing this season if he didn’t hire any agents, but adding new ones says this isn’t a completely crazy ask.
The Vikings are playing with house money, riding Sam Darnold to an undefeated record. They should take advantage of this by making a money move at the deadline, and bolstering an already incredible defense feels like a smart move.