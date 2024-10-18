One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Pittsburgh Steelers - Kendrick Bourne
The Pittsburgh Steelers desperately need wide receiver help. They need it more than anyone else in the league. They’ve been in on Brandon Aiyuk, Davante Adams, Mike Williams, and a few others. Aiyuk and Adams are off the board, and Williams hasn’t been very good. With the Steelers playing the role of bridesmaid, it’s time to find someone they can actually acquire.
Enter the New England Patriots and their six mediocre receivers. The Patriots honestly do have an interesting wide receiver room, but Ja’Lynn Polk has under performed, they cut Juju Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker this past offseason, and now they have a young movement at the position. This is all despite giving Kendrick Bourne a three-year deal this past offseason.
Bourne has been working his way back from a torn ACL, but he’s back on the field now. He’s played two games and he has three catches for 15 yards. It’s a rough start, but the Patriots know what he can do, and Drake Maye is now under center. It didn’t matter last week.
Bourne is still a good player, and the Steelers just need someone behind George Pickens. They need options for whoever starts at QB, and Bourne is going to get better each week. The Steelers can’t go into the playoffs with this wide receiving core.