One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
San Francisco 49ers - Walker Little
The San Francisco 49ers could go in a few different directions, but we think they bolster the offensive line. It hasn’t been that bad, but it could always use reinforcements, and the Jacksonville Jaguars actually have two offensive tackles who could be available. Walker Little is an interesting prospect for them, as he can play swing tackle. That gives the 49ers even more autonomy to open the playbook.
Little is a decent player who hasn’t had a chance to make it in the starting lineup for the Jaguars. The former second-round pick is a literal giant, standing at 6’7. He’s also a free agent at the end of this season, so the 49ers have the option to keep him or let him go for free.
This is a player who could absolutely play in the right situation, which would cause teams like the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears to call about him, as well. It makes sense for the 49ers because of their offensive playbook and Trent Williams's importance to this team. We see the drop in production from this offense when Williams is out. It would be important if they could find someone who can at least replace some of his impact without demanding a starting spot.